Make it four straight losses for Eastern Mennonite after a humbling doubleheader sweep at the hands of No. 12 Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball action in Ashland on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets played nine runs in the opening frame of Game 1, and Grace Ellis tossed a perfect game in the circle as they cruised to a 13-0 victory in five innings to get the day started on a positive note.
Freshman Reese Rogers was solid in relief in that loss for the Royals, despite the lopsided score, as she tossed three innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out two.
RMC got off to a fast start in Game 2, and although the Royals made a push late, the home team still came away with a 4-1 victory.
The Yellow Jackets went up 2-0 in the first inning of that one and added a single in the sixth to extend the team’s lead to three runs.
Junior infielder Samantha Hensley, an East Rockingham alum, had an RBI grounder to score Rogers in the top of the seventh and cut the deficit to two, but EMU struck out in the ensuing at-bat to end it.
Hensley was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Royals, while fellow ERHS graduate Autumn Bailey, a senior catcher, was 2-for-3 with a double.
Grace Fravel, the sophomore from Broadway, added a double for EMU, while sophomore shortstop Madi Armentrout (Stuarts Draft) and freshman outfielder Taylor Umberger (Page County) had two hits.
In the circle, sophomore pitcher Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) was solid despite the loss, giving up three earned runs on seven hits and zero walks. She finished with five strikeouts and tossed 80 pitches.
The Royals (10-18-1, 3-12 ODAC) will return to action Saturday against Virginia Wesleyan for a doubleheader at Gehman Field. The matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday but has been pushed to a 3 p.m. start for Game 1 on Friday due to the impending weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.