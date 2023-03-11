It wasn't the result that Eastern Mennonite hoped for, but head coach Adam Posey said Saturday was the proudest he's been of his team all season.
"I'm really pleased with where we're at, we just have to execute a little bit better," Posey said. "In our league, it's a razor-thin margin between winning and losing."
The Royals (4-11, 0-2 ODAC) dropped both games of a doubleheader against Roanoke, losing 8-6 in a tight opener and decisively falling 8-1 in the second game at home in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
The first contest was a back-and-forth battle that ultimately came down to timely at-bats. In the bottom of the eighth, EMU senior designated hitter Natty Solomon knotted the game at 6-6 after slamming a clutch two-run home run to right field.
The Maroons regained control in the top of the ninth on a two-run single from third baseman Mason Staz. That was enough to seal it, as the Royals couldn't take the game back in the bottom of the ninth.
"If you're playing high-level baseball, a game should just come down to who gets the hit at the right time," Posey said. "That's what championship-level baseball comes down to, is somebody making a play, or making a pitch or getting a hit at the right time, and they got it in that first game. It was nice to see our guys battle back and even it up in the eighth to even have a shot at it in the end."
While things were somewhat optimistic after the opening game, the second contest was a different story as the Royals were outplayed in every aspect of the game, only mounting two hits against Roanoke pitcher Caleb Lingenfelter, who tossed a complete game.
Posey said they played well for 17 innings, excluding the fifth inning in the second game, when Roanoke exploded for five quick runs.
"For 17 innings, I really like where we're at," Posey said. "We played good defense, the pitching kept us around and we had some good at-bats. While you certainly don't want to get swept, there's also some positives to take away from it."
Solomon tallied three hits and three RBIs between the two games. His two-run shot in the eighth was one of the timeliest hits of the day.
Solomon said Posey often tells them the importance of living in the moment and playing pitch by pitch.
"I think when you can get that timely hit when it matters a lot, it's huge," Solomon said. "It gives you a lot of energy going into the next pitch for whoever comes up after me. You hope it snowballs into a big inning, but when you play a good ballclub like Roanoke, they have guys who can come in and shut it down."
The Royals might've lost both games, but the average fan may not have guessed if they saw the team's energy throughout the day.
No matter the situation or the score, Eastern Mennonite's dugout stayed up and continued to stay positive.
Solomon said it's huge to maintain the energy to stay in the game.
"We could've easily been checked out of that [second] game by the fifth inning after they put up those five runs," Solomon said. "I think we came out there after that and we still strung together good at-bats, had good energy [and] I think that goes to show how good we are as a team at picking each other up."
Nick Arnold, a junior infielder, attested to the team being energy driven. He said they're the team that will be heard from the dugout when guys start getting on base.
"The energy's good all the time," Arnold said. "I love when the guys start cheering. It gets me riled up in the field, it makes the pitchers throw strikes and makes us get hits. I think that's something you can see continue throughout the season."
The Royals (4-11, 0-2 ODAC) will host Washington & Lee in another conference clash on Tuesday at home. As a young, inexperienced team, Arnold said, playing their first conference games on Saturday was an overall benefit moving forward.
"There's a lot of things that we can learn from this," Arnold said. "I think halfway through the season, we'll look like a completely different team and we'll surprise some other teams in the ODAC."
