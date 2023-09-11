It was just one goal that Eastern Mennonite needed.
Junior midfielder Kaden Schrock scored in the 15th minute, and that proved to be enough for the Royals in a 1-0 non-conference men's soccer victory over Wilson at home on Sunday.
EMU sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Arledge recorded his second straight shutout in the win.
The Royals (2-1-1) are back in action Wednesday at non-conference foe Southern Virginia.
