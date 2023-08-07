After a summer as the head coach of the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League, a promotion is officially on the horizon for Bryce Strawderman.
The former standout infielder for the Bruins from 2016-2020, who spent five years playing for Ohio Valley University and went to East Hardy High, was promoted to a full-time assistant coach for Eastern Mennonite University last week, the school announced.
The previous two seasons, Strawderman served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Royals.
"This is a very exciting time for my fiancée and I," Strawderman said. "This opportunity has been a blessing in disguise. [EMU head] coach [Adam] Posey had not known anything about me before applying to be on his staff two years ago. I didn't know anything about his style of coaching and I was still trying to develop mine. But it turns out that we have been a good fit for one another. He believes in what I'm trying to do offensively and trusts me with his guys, which is an honor. And I have bought into the culture he has been building and the type of guys that he has been trying to bring to this program for nine years now."
(0) comments
