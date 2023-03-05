Eastern Mennonite is amid what veteran head coach JD McCurdy describes as a rebuilding situation, as the bulk of the team’s roster this season is a fresh crop of young talent.
With eight sophomores and three freshmen, the mindset for McCurdy is to build the Royals back up and gain experience. Lucky for them, the sophomores have a year of collegiate play under their belts.
“That’s always important, especially playing in our conference,” McCurdy said. “The ODAC is, if not the top, it’s one of the country’s top conferences. It’s very, very competitive from the top to the bottom. It’s a dogfight in every game we play. I’m anticipating that again this year.”
The Royals (2-2) kicked off the season with a doubleheader win over Pitt.-Bradford on Feb. 26 but dropped a doubleheader to Southern Virginia on Thursday.
In their first game, first baseman Samantha Hensley, an East Rockingham alum, was stellar at the plate. The junior smacked three hits — including a home run — and drove in five RBIs.
Hensley is playing with extra motivation after sitting out the entire season last year due to a shoulder injury. Having the game she played on opening day has boosted her confidence.
“It felt really good,” Hensley said. “Last year was really hard for me, not getting to play and having surgery on my shoulder. Not going to lie, I wasn’t expecting to hit a home run my first game and I was actually extremely nervous, because I haven’t played a full-on college game since my freshman year. It surprised me a lot.”
Hensley said her shoulder feels normal and hasn’t impacted her game thus far. McCurdy is eager to see how Hensley progresses in her return season.
“She’s an outstanding first baseman and she’s just a really, really good hitter,” McCurdy said. “She can hit to all fields with power, so that’s a big asset to have.”
One of the sophomores returning this year is pitcher Grace Fravel, a Broadway product. Last season, Fravel was third at the plate for EMU — batting .347 with 35 hits and five homers. She was 1-3 in the circle with six appearances.
Fravel has been in the circle twice to start the year with a 1-1 record and seven strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched.
“It helped a lot that I got playing time my freshman year,” Fravel said. “I think it definitely boosted my confidence of playing at the collegiate level, because it is a big step from high school ball or even travel ball.”
One of the three first-year players will not play this year, as Mara Woolford suffered a season-ending injury before the year started. It was unfortunate for the Royals to lose Woolford, as McCurdy said she was outstanding in the preseason.
McCurdy is excited to see the potential of the other two freshmen, Reese Rogers and Taylor Umberger, a former Page County standout.
“Reese Rogers has played on a lot of high-end travel teams and she’s seen some of the best pitching that she needs to see to prepare for the college level,” McCurdy said. “She’s doing a really good job, she can play multiple positions — so she’s a big asset. … [Umberger] has settled in as our center fielder. … She’s going to be a big asset this year, too. She’s developing already in the early games, so I’m looking for good things out of her as well.”
Team bonding is critical when it comes to success on the field. Hensley describes the team as a family and says they openly welcomed the freshmen.
“We don’t take into account age and your year,” Hensley said. “We just see them as another addition to the family and have them fit right in. Everybody’s treated equally.”
Fravel feels it’s easier to take in the new freshmen when all the returning players are tight-knit. She said they’re able to bond through many avenues.
“I think it helps that we have a fall and winter season to have that time to get to know each other some more,” Fravel said. “I knew two of the freshmen before they came to EMU. With many of us being local, I feel like that also helps in those situations.”
There are an abundance of other locals on the Royals’ roster this season, including catcher Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham), infielder Madi Armentrout (Stuarts Draft), outfielder Emerson Adkins (Spotswood), pitcher Natalye Graham (Buffalo Gap) and pitcher/infielder Kaitlyn Fletcher (Spotswood).
Something McCurdy sees in his team is how competitive and scrappy they are. There aren’t any set expectations for the season. As McCurdy said, they’ll see how it plays out.
“It’s just going to have to develop to see how we do,” McCurdy said. “You never can make a big prediction on that, you have to play the games. We’ll play them one at a time and see how the chips fall.”
