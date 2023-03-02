Many young pieces are still adapting, and the results haven't been quite what Eastern Mennonite desired early on to start the 2023 campaign.
But the Royals have a reason for optimism and know the season is a marathon, not a sprint, and there's still much baseball left to be played in the upcoming months ahead.
It could have been a better start for the Royals (2-7), having dropped their first six games. They picked up two wins at home over Mary Baldwin and Oneota, respectively, but went into spring break off a loss in a rematch with Oneota.
EMU head coach Adam Posey told his team they were given a challenging schedule. With a swarm of new players, he wanted to challenge them to see where they were at, and it's paying off.
Posey thinks the most significant thing they've learned in the first nine games is how much they need to pay attention to detail.
"We've got a lot of new faces," Posey said. "I think one of the things we've had to reteach is how we do things, why we do them this way, what's made it successful in the past and we've got to continue to pay attention to those little things."
Posey noted the team lost much of its core senior leadership, including four-year standout and current James Madison transfer outfielder Jaylon Lee.
It's been a significant shift for the upperclassmen of this year's EMU team.
They're now "the guy," as Posey describes, rather than relying on Lee or Brett Lindsay, as they've done before.
Posey feels there were perhaps "growing pains" or nervousness for the older guys to step up in their place. Now, he's happy to see them get into a groove as the team heads into spring break for some non-conference games.
"What's been nice over the last couple of weeks is to see those guys just play baseball," Posey said. "To move past that pressure they were putting on themselves and just go out and play, and realize they don't have to be the next Brett Lindsay or Jaylon Lee. They just have to be themselves, and that's good enough for us."
On the contrary, he feels it's an excellent lesson for the younger guys to see the upperclassmen get more opportunities after biding time in their previous years while the players before them got those chances.
It's a bittersweet feeling for senior pitcher Brendon Barrett, knowing he's taking the EMU mound for the last season. Through nine games, the Virginia Beach native has a win in four appearances and nine strikeouts.
"I'm really excited to get the season going and keep playing with the guys," Barrett said. "On the other end, I know that with this being my senior season, things are coming down to an end. So, [I'm] not looking forward to the season going along and us playing games, because I know that this is going to be the last I have in college."
Barrett realizes they're a relatively young team and the challenges that come with it.
"We got guys learning their roles and trying out guys at different spots to see what really works for us right now," Barrett said. "With having a young team, guys have to come in and step up."
Barrett applauds freshmen Trey Deane and Keenan Fulwood for their efforts on the mound thus far. With seven freshmen pitchers, Barrett is doing his best to be a leader and keep everyone on the same page.
"Coach Posey always teaches us about culture and us trying to figure out who we want to be on and off the field," Barrett said. "We're just trying to lead them in the right direction, on and off the field."
After a stellar sophomore season, Ethan Spraker is hungry for more in 2023. The 2021-22 third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection batted .367 last season — the third-best for the Royals — and tied for second in hits with 51.
"Last year, it was nice to see what I can do," Spraker said. "I know I can be better. [With] my pitch selection, I feel like I've seen the ball a lot better this year and it helped last year a lot. This year, I feel like it'll all click and [I'll] hopefully have a good year."
Spraker has notched an even 10 hits and 10 runs in the first nine games this season. He's looking for more success as he gets back into the swing of things.
"Just like any other year, it takes a little bit to get comfortable in the box and get the swing down," Spraker said. "I'm just trying to do the best I can to be a leader and drive in some runs, because our lineup has been pretty good, we just need some consistency and more consistency out of me."
As the season rolls into March, Spraker believes consistency will be the key to returning to winning.
"We've had some games where the offense has gone off and the pitching might not have done as well," Spraker said. "Then we've had games where the pitching was thrown very well and we didn't hit behind them. I think consistency in finding our way of how we win ball games [and] what we need to do to win ball games will really help us find that framework we need to win some big games down the road."
Next up on the schedule for the Royals is the RussMat Central Florida Invitational, beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday.
Posey said it's a chance to see some different teams and warmer weather.
Most importantly, it's a chance to help the team bond closer.
"It'll be a cool experience," Posey said. "We'll take them down there and they stay in condos. … We'll go to downtown Disney one night, we'll go to a spring training game and we'll play baseball while we're down there. I think it's the whole experience as well as you're stuck on a bus for about 12 hours with 40 other guys. … There's a closeness to a group that will come out of these longer trips."
The Royals will look to get back on track as the season continues.
Posey's goal for his team is to find the team's identity. He said the first 4-6 weeks are crucial in figuring out what type of team they will be.
"I have an idea of what I think it has to be, and for us, the attention to detail and the effort have to be great on our end," Posey said. "That's my biggest goal. Can we establish an identity where everything matters and we have a high level of focus? Because if we do that, the results will take care of themselves."
