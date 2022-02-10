Mark Byington spent a significant chunk of his weekly Tuesday press conference discussing calls he believed were going against his team and perceived unfair treatment of the Dukes by the Colonial Athletic Association in general.
Toward the end of Thursday’s 70-66 loss to Elon, Byington was still pleading his case to the officials on the court. But none of that helped his team come up with the needed stops down the stretch as what looked like several potential Phoenix turnovers in the final 45 seconds turned into five Elon free throws.
“We were close,” Byington said after the game. “A lot of those things were probably 50-50 calls where a guy drug his foot or whatever else. Right now some things are just going against us. You’ve got to stay the course and keep fighting. We don’t have a great margin for error right now with our team.”
Hunter McIntosh, who went 8-for-8 at the foul line, finished with 23 points for Elon (8-17, 5-7 CAA) while Julien Wooden and Vado Morse each finished with 17 for the Dukes (13-10, 4-8 CAA). Justin Amadi added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting for JMU, but it marked the fourth time in five games the second-year power forward has attempted two or fewer free throws.
“We’ve done all we can,” Byington said. “The protocols are you send tapes to the head of officials. I thought the crew did a good job tonight. It was a physical game. Like every coach in every game you think some things look different than they did. But we’ve got to control what we can control…anything outside our control, it can affect us, but we’ve got to put our energy into the right places.”
The loss, which made it the first three-game losing streak for JMU in the Mark Byington era, came as tensions between James Madison and the CAA continued. Byington, in addition to his comments about a lack of calls going the Dukes’ way, said earlier in the week he felt like the program’s banishment from the conference tournament ahead of JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference and removing Madison games from the CAA television schedule were unfair to his players.
Prior to the contest, JMU, at the request of the school’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee, played a new version of a pregame sportsmanship and anti-discrimination video, which removed mentions of the CAA.
For all that, at least one coach remaining in the conference had kind words for Byington and the Dukes.
“I want to say how much respect I have for James Madison and for Coach Byington,” Elon’s Mike Schrage said. “He’s really helped elevate our conference these two years. I’m going to be rooting for him in their new conference and new endeavors.”
Elon knocked down 12 3-pointers in the first half when the teams met in North Carolina nearly a month ago, but missed five of their first six shots from deep. But buckets were fairly tough to come by for both teams in the early going as they hit the 12:00 mark of the first half locked in an 8-8 tie.
JMU, despite playing defense that forced two Elon shot clock violations in the first two minutes, was even colder from 3-point range, missing its first six attempts behind the arch until Julien Wooden hit one from the corner to put the Dukes ahead 15-13 with eight minutes left in the first.
And while McIntosh and Kris Wooten, who hit seven 3’s at Elon, weren’t as red hot as the first game, McIntosh in particular made enough from long range as the first half wore on to keep JMU from stretching the lead past six points. By the time McIntosh hit his second of the game from the left wing it put the Phoenix back on top by a point with four minutes to go in the first.
But the Dukes closed the first strong, including a pair of putbacks from Amadi in the final minute and a half to make it a 29-24 JMU lead at intermission.
Elon got some offense from an unexpected source early in the second half as Sam Sherry converted on back-to-back buckets in the paint. It was part of a 7-0 Phoenix run to put Elon back on top by two before Byington called a time out with 14:28 left in the game.
Following the break, JMU managed to get easy looks on successive out of bounds plays to get the lead back, but the teams were locked in a physical battle from there until they began trading 3-pointers around the five minute mark.
Five consecutive points from McIntosh made it a 58-53 Elon lead with 3:50 remaining, the Phoenix biggest advantage to that point. Elon pushed the advantage to seven points, but the Dukes weren’t quite done with Morse hitting a shot in the corner to make it a three-point game with two minutes to go.
“It’s a problem we’ve been having the past few games,” Wooden said of JMU struggling to close out victories late in conference play. “I feel like we’re a lot closer than everyone sees. I feel like we’ll be real good coming down the stretch here.”
But it was a struggle to get any closer. The JMU bench thought the Dukes forced five-second violations on consecutive Elon inbounds plays, but didn’t get the calls and the Phoenix hit their free throws down the stretch to hold on.
JMU returns to action at the Atlantic Union Bank Center at 4 p.m. Saturday when William & Mary visits. The Dukes overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Tribe in overtime earlier this season.
Elon 24 46 — 70
James Madison 29 37 — 66
ELON (70) — McIntosh 5 8-8 23, Hannah 2 2-2 6, Sherry 4 0-1 8, Wooten 1 1-2 4, Burford 3 2-2 9, Ervin 3 0-0 9, Graham 3 0-0 6, Woods 1 2-2 5, Junkin 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-17 70.
JAMES MADISON (66) — Amadi 5 2-2 12, Savage 0 0-0 0, Morse 6 2-2 17, Edwards 2 6-6 10, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Ihenacho 3 0-0 6, Wooden 5 3-4 17, Sule 1 2-4 4. Totals 22 15-18 66.
3-Point Goals — Elon 11 (McIntosh 5, Ervin 3, Wooten, Burford, Woods), James Madison 7 (Wooden 4, Morse 3).
