After 17 years, Eastern Mennonite University athletic director David King will officially retire.
King, who took over as director of athletics for the Royals in 2005, announced on Tuesday that he will retire on June 30, 2022. It'll mark the end of over 40 years in Mennonite education and athletics administration, the school announced in a press release.
"I am grateful to EMU for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my calling and desire to impact the lives of young people through sports," King said. "Witnessing and sharing firsthand the growth and development of student-athletes has been a true joy and privilege. Though the integration of athletics within the context of Mennonite higher education has sometimes proven challenging, the rewards are clear and it's also been a privilege to have a role in educating people about that value."
Before arriving at EMU, his alma mater, King served as the AD at Lancaster Mennonite School in Lancaster County, Pa. and was the principal of its middle-school program. He graduated from EMU in 1976 and went on to coach at various stops throughout Pennsylvania and Virginia before coming back.
During his tenure with the Royals, he has been involved with the hiring of coaching and support staff for 17 sports, worked to enhance the athletic department's brand and raising their reputation.
"The challenges and rewards of integrating competitive athletics within Mennonite higher education will no doubt continue, but I appreciate EMU's openness to embracing that challenge with a desire to provide a quality student-athlete experience," King told the school's website. "After 40 years of involvement, I feel this is a good time to step aside and clear the way for new leadership and fresh ideas. I am definitely looking forward to enjoying the perspective of simply being a Royals fan."
King most recently helped guide the EMU athletic department through the COVID-19 pandemic, which included the suspension of the spring and fall seasons in 2022. The AD worked with school staff to implement NCAA testing regiments and develop school-specific health and safety protocols.
Among other accomplishments, King oversaw facility upgrades to the school's turf field, renovations to the baseball field and the addition of women's lacrosse and triathlon teams. He also helped launch a graduate assistant program in 2018, providing more professional opportunities for young coaches.
"Dave has always worked to create a space where assistant coaches could grow into head coaches or coaches could add administrative skills and responsibilities," EMU assistant AD Carrie Bert said. "His holistic approach to the student-athlete experience applied similarly to how he has interacted with and developed his coaching staff. Many of us are appreciative and grateful for his expansive attentiveness to nurturing aspects of our professional selves that may have gone unnoticed elsewhere."
Bert added: "This investment in observing coaches and athletes during competition has also helped build trust and understanding. He continued to listen and learn from coaches about their experiences building rosters over these past several years, with an attentiveness to change, including an increasingly competitive conference and the challenges of recruiting to a small, Christian school. It has been clear that he has a deep love for EMU and for EMU athletics."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.