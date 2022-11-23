After a tough loss earlier this week, Eastern Mennonite bounced back with a win on Tuesday.
The Royals led by as many as 27 en route to a convincing 71-59 non-conference victory over Goucher in men's basketball action at Yoder Arena.
EMU head coach Melvin Felix was pleased with how his team moved the ball around.
The Royals finished with 24 assists on 27 made field goals.
“We’ve been talking a lot about sharing the basketball and making the right reads, and I felt that’s something we did really well today,” Felix said. “That’s something that I’m proud of and I hope we can build on that. Another thing that I felt we did well was we kept them off the free-throw line. We weren’t reaching and committing silly fouls that in the past three games, we’ve kind of been doing.”
The game was back and forth early, but the Royals stretched the lead out midway through the first half and ultimately never looked back en route to the win.
Eastern Mennonite had 31 points off the bench, led by Michael Watlington with 11.
Felix said afterward that he felt they hadn’t gotten much out of the bench in the last few games, so he was happy to see them contribute in a big way on Tuesday.
“I think a lot of that is because of everybody sharing the basketball,” Felix said. “That's where that comes. You get guys that are coming in that haven’t played a lot of minutes, but when they get involved and everybody’s touching [the ball], all of the sudden the flow starts going, everybody’s feeling good and all of the sudden, shots start going in.”
Senior forward Mark Burkholder led the Royals in points with 13 and collected his second double-double of the season with 10 boards.
Felix said Burkholder had a fantastic game. He had a meeting with Burkholder during the preseason and told him his goal for him was to be a double-double guy.
He did just that against Goucher.
“He should be pretty close every game,” Felix said. “To see him get one, and not only that, but he got three assists and no turnovers. That’s pretty good numbers.”
Other top scorers for the Royals (2-2) included Landon Swingler with 12 and Eastern Mennonite School alum Aviwe Mahlong with nine. The two sophomores led in assists with four each, while Swingler came up with three steals.
After losing at Gettysburg — a game they felt they should’ve won — Burkholder said that he believes the Royals made a statement.
He also said it feels it’s good to pick up the weekday win before heading into a two-game weekend.
“It’s a good feeling,” Burkholder said. “Gives us more confidence going into the weekend with two back-to-back games, which both games are going to be really tough. They’re going to be dogfights, just like how tonight was.”
The Royals were dominant throughout the game, but the Gophers never gave up. They put together their best run of the game late in the second half and got within 12 by the final whistle. Burkholder credited them for never giving up. Harrisonburg alum Josh Lichti had seven points and two rebounds for Goucher.
“They had a lot of heart,” Burkholder said. “Never stopped playing, even when it seemed like it was going more our way than their way. Respect to them, they’re a hard-working team. Hopefully they have a good season.”
The Royals face Lynchburg on the road on Saturday and return home on Sunday to host Marymount.
Felix said it was important to get the win Tuesday, knowing they’re off on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
“It gives us an opportunity to feel good about where we are, but we still got to continue to work, continue to build and get better,” Felix said. “It’s definitely going to be a lot easier to eat on Thursday with a win today.”
Goucher 27 32 — 59
Eastern Mennonite 43 28 — 71
GOUCHER (59) — Johnson 3 2-2 8, Miller 0 0-0 0, Green 4 2-4 13, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Lichti 2 2-2 7, Collins 0 1-2 1, Graham 1 0-0 2, Pitts 4 0-0 8, Capan 0 0-0 0, Vance 0 1-2 1, Pena 0 0-0 0, Brackenridge 3 0-0 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, Joseph 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 9-14 59.
EASTERN MENNONITE (71) — Brown 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Mahlong 3 2-2 9, Swingler 5 0-0 12, Burkholder 5 3-3 13, Pacheco 1 0-1 3, McCord 3 0-0 7, Hagerman 2 0-0 6, Nice 0 0-0 0, Watlington 5 1-2 11, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Pradales 0 0-0 0, Ondrus 1 2-2 5, Walker 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 8-10 71.
3-Point Goals — Goucher 6 (Green 3, Lewis, Lichti, Brackenridge), Eastern Mennonite 9 (Swingler 2, Hagerman 2, Mahlong, Pacheco, McCord, Ondrus, McIntyre).
