Eastern Mennonite University named Carrie S. Bert to be the next director of athletics, becoming the first woman to hold the role, the university announced Friday afternoon.
Bert has been working as the interim director since May when David King retired from the role after 14 years at the university.
“I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to lead a program that has been formational for me in so many ways,” Bert said in the announcement. “My commitment is a direct reflection of my love for the university and the opportunities for growth and success afforded me through participation in athletics. Dave King served our Royals well, and foundational female leaders like Mim Mumaw and Sandy Brownscombe have set a standard of excellence I hope to continue.”
Before serving as the interim athletic director, Bert was the university’s assistant director of athletics and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) for two years. She also served as the Royals’ women’s volleyball head coach from 2015-2019 after being on staff as an assistant from 2010-2014.
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Commissioner Brad Bankston spoke highly of Bert.
“I am pleased to learn that Carrie has accepted the director of athletics role at EMU,” Bankston said in a statement. “Her dedication to the university and passion for its student athletes are evident in all that she has done. She has been instrumental within the conference SWA Committee, excellent preparation for this next step in institution and conference leadership.”
Bert graduated from EMU in 1997 with a liberal arts degree after playing volleyball at the university. She is fifth in program history with 293 career blocks and finished her career with more than 700 kills and was an All-ODAC selection in 1996.
“Our Royals are positioned for bold and positive impact, excellence, engagement, and personal growth,” Bert said. “It is an honor to work alongside coaching and support staff who are committed to the wellbeing and achievement of our student-athletes. I will work to nurture a place where all EMU Royals can thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.