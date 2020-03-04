Come Saturday, the dedication, hope and even the anxiousness associated with the long build will finally result in existence for Eastern Mennonite University lacrosse.
The Royals play their inaugural contest at Juniata at 1 p.m. this Saturday, more than three years after EMU announced the launch of the program and nearly two years following the hire of first-season coach Katie Russo.
“Very excited,” freshman midfielder Kenzie Gardner said about playing in the school’s first-ever women’s game.
“I’m nervous,” freshman defender Zyeasha Ba admitted with a soft chuckle.
Russo said: “It’s been a surreal feeling to see it all come together and to know that we have a team that’s ready to compete.”
Russo, who played her college lacrosse at Randolph-Macon and was a graduate assistant at Frostburg State prior to her arrival in Harrisonburg, constructed the roster by selling former recruits such as Gardner and Ba on the idea of memorable times to come like the one this weekend or when the Royals host their first-ever home game March 11 against Bethany College.
EMU didn’t have a transitional year as a club team and is jumping into Division III action as a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
“We’re blessed to be where we are now,” Russo said. “The recruiting process was challenging. I get asked that a lot, ‘What was the hardest part?’ And it was definitely the recruiting, just because we were recruiting to a small school that doesn’t have lacrosse. Lacrosse is a name game, so you go where you hear a name and we did not have that on our back shoulder, so we had to dig.”
And because none of the local high schools offer lacrosse, Russo didn’t have any easy recruiting targets. Her closest trips were over the mountain to Charlottesville and the prep teams in that area, then there were rides to Northern Virginia or Virginia Beach. She said she also visited every state on the east coast from New York to Florida and attended her commits’ high school games on most days last spring.
“She worked non-stop at the whole recruiting piece,” EMU athletic director Dave King said. “And the biggest secret to it was to find the people that we’re willing to make history and start a new program.”
Gardner said that was one reason she opted to play for Russo instead of Juniata, coincidentally, the other program to recruit her out of Annandale High School in Fairfax County.
“Personally, it was a very long email [from Russo], which I greatly appreciated,” Gardner recalled of how she was recruited to EMU. “And other coaches didn’t have the spark that she did. The email was very detailed and there were a lot of positive things.
“It wasn’t just ‘Come out and see us’ or ‘Come do a clinic.’ That wasn’t enough for me and that didn’t want to make me go to other colleges to play lacrosse, but she spoke to me. She made me realize that this is what I want to do and that not a lot of other people get the opportunity. So I took the chance with a new beginning and clean break and even though no one will know that I go to this school, it’s new and I can’t wait to make history.”
The roster is comprised of 12 freshmen and three sophomores from four different states.
Only two players, both sophomores, had never played lacrosse before joining Russo’s squad. Smithfield High School alum Skylar Hedgepeth was a member of the Royals’ field hockey team, so she became a two-sport athlete, and Nicole Miller, a Minnesota native who was already in school at EMU, wanted to play, and according to Russo, worked tirelessly to solidify a roster spot.
The team held its first practices for four weeks during the fall and have continued preparations over the last few to be ready for Saturday’s opener in Pennsylvania. Russo, Gardner, and Ba said the Royals are shooting for success, too, and won’t use the excuse of being a first-year program if results aren’t favorable.
“I think all of us have the ability,” Gardner said. “We’re here for a reason and we have the skill. We just got to execute it. That’s all we got to do. There’s not one of us that can’t do something, because if that were the case we wouldn’t be here.”
Russo said she plans to employ a conservative style on offense and defense.
“We already have a goal,” Russo said. “We want to make the ODAC tournament in the first year. I told them if we aim low, we’ll never be good.”
King said he’s just eager to see EMU lacrosse in action.
The Royals are also scheduled to hold a lacrosse open house on Monday at 5 p.m. to inform faculty, staff, students and anyone else interested in the sport about the game and the team.
“We understood it was the fastest growing sport in the country,” King said, “and the profile of the students who typically play lacrosse, we felt, were ones that would fit the profile of students here.
“… I’m extremely excited about it when you go back to thinking about when we started this whole process. I think we’re further along than I thought we would be.”
