Eastern Mennonite women's volleyball fans have a lot they can look forward to this season.
With the 2022 season now underway for the Royals, head coach Casey Steinbrecher is excited to see what they can do because he believes they have an all-around better team this year.
“I think we have filled in some spots from last year and I think that we have a higher volleyball IQ all around,” Steinbrecher said.
Steinbrecher enters his third year as head coach and led the team to a 9-13 record last year. Prior to EMU, Steinbrecher was the associate coach and recruiting coordinator for JMU’s volleyball team for 10 seasons.
He noted there are differences between working for EMU and his time with the Dukes.
“One, it’s easier to get things done around here just being a smaller organization,” Steinbrecher said. “We do have less resources and staff. ... It’s trying to get by with less, but trying to bring that same kind of experience, that Division I collegiate athlete experience and resources to our team.”
The Royals have nine first-year players and ten returning players this season. Steinbrecher thinks the returners did a great job reaching out to the new players prior to being on campus.
He also believes the freshmen have a ton of confidence because they’re coming in as a large group.
“The energy has been meshing really, really well,” Steinbrecher said. “We just had individual meetings and the players are very excited about the makeup of the team and [are] all about each other. We’re bonding well and our chemistry’s good, so that’s all exciting going forward.”
One player that Steinbrecher has his eye on is junior Paris Hutchinson, a Wilson Memorial alum who is coming off a standout season with 156 kills and nine assists. Her efforts had her named first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference by season’s end.
Steinbrecher believes Hutchinson will come back with another great season.
“I’m really looking forward to competing against other teams and making progress,” Hutchinson said. “Not necessarily worrying about perfection. We want to prove that we’re a better team than we have been in previous years.”
During the offseason, Hutchinson said the team worked on strength training to stay in shape and keep their knowledge of the game.
She said it not only betters themselves but it also helps prevent injuries.
“The outcome we want is to win games, so therefore putting in that offseason work will definitely help us get to where we need to be,” Hutchinson said.
Since her freshman year, Hutchinson knows she’s grown as a player mentally and physically. She credits it to the people she’s around, such as her teammates, who have also grown significantly.
“I couldn’t do what I do best without my teammates,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve grown a lot on-court and off-court because of other teammates holding players accountable. We’re doing things that we need to do and then when we get to practice, it’s game time.”
Hutchinson is proud of the team that’s been built in preparation for this season. She said her teammates are dedicated and ready to work every day.
“At first, obviously, things were an adjustment just because there are a lot of freshmen from different areas in which we’ve never played with before,” Hutchinson said. “Now that we’re all comfortable with one another, we mesh very well together which increases not only our relationships on the court but off the court as well.”
Hutchinson said the team needs to have a growing mindset and be prepared for any challenges that come its way in order to find success.
“One thing about this team is that we love to compete and won’t back down from a fight,” Hutchinson said.
As the season gets going, Hutchinson said one of the team’s goals is to make it to the top five in the ODAC but another expectation is to improve all-around, whether it’s their game, strength or relationships.
“I think this team will really come together and I think that we already have,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like that’s my expectation is to be the best version of us that we can be.”
As the season gets underway for the Royals, Steinbrecher said if the team plays to their full potential, they have a strong season and noted that they sometimes fail to execute what they’re capable of.
“You can attribute some of that to COVID and everything these players have gone through,” Steinbrecher said. “I think now we’re regrouping and we’re a little mentally stronger than we have been in the past. I think this is a chance for us to really practice executing no matter what the situation or adversity is.”
