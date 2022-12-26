EMU's Brown Does The Little Things

It was one of the first times in his life that he made a decision for himself, he said.
When DaiJordan Brown opted to transfer from the University of Lynchburg to fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Eastern Mennonite University in 2021, there was some fear.
“It was scary,” Brown said. “But looking back, it was the best decision I’ve made.”
Brown, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard, said he felt like he had more to give during his time with the Hornets, and it was pretty clear early on in the transfer process where he’d fit.
After talking with EMU head coach Melvin Felix and his staff, he chose to head toward Harrisonburg.
And in his first season with the Royals in 2021-22, the Culpeper native averaged 4.2 points and two rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game as a key contributor off the EMU bench.
“Playing for Coach Felix has been extremely beneficial, especially since he was a well-respected guard during his time in the ODAC,” Brown said about his current head coach. “He gives me a lot of tips to make the game easier. Coach and I have a good relationship, but we are still working together every day to improve our chemistry. We have deep talks about the game of basketball and life and I am grateful for both.”
Last year, Brown shined as a reserve behind longtime EMU point guard Tim Jones.
Jones was an All-ODAC player and the face of the program throughout his lengthy tenure with the Royals but once he graduated, the need for leadership immediately increased.
That’s where Brown has tried to step up the most this season, he said, bringing a veteran presence to a lineup that is otherwise fairly young and dealing with some early adversity this season.
“DaiJordan has stepped in as our starting point guard and has done a great job so far,” Felix said about Brown. “He has a wonderful opportunity to finish his senior year strong.”
So far this season, Brown is averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game. He’s shooting 33 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.
During his time at Culpeper County High School, he was a 1,000-point scorer, the 2017-2018 Northwestern District Player of the Year and a two-time all-region selection.
“I still have a lot of the same responsibilities being a point guard, but now I am counted on more than last year,” said Brown, whose role for the Royals goes beyond the boxscore. “One major role is that, obviously, I am a starter and am asked to play more minutes than I ever have in college. Also, I am required to step up and be more of a leader without Tim. He showed me a lot during our time together and I try to continue to keep that culture alive.”
Filling the shoes of Jones certainly isn’t an easy task and one that Brown said wasn't his goal coming into the year.
Instead, he’s tried to bring his own unique dynamic to the Eastern Mennonite roster, on and off the court, and is aiming to leave his mark on the program in his final year with the team.
After making a decision for himself for what he called the first time two years ago, Brown said he has no doubt that choosing to join the Royals was the best of his young adult life.
“Last year, I was vocal,” Brown said. “But now, I have to be a leader at all times.”
