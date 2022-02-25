Eastern Mennonite's Alijah Johnson is a person of goals.
He said he's constantly setting reachable ones that he can attain and helping out other members of the Royals track and field program set high expectations and push themselves.
So when the senior won the 200-meter sprint in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference outdoor championships last spring in what EMU head coach Bob Hepler called an upset, he was ecstatic because Johnson finally accomplished one of his longtime goals.
“I was so elated, so excited,” Johnson said. “So happy, because that's something that I had been working toward my entire sports career so far. So going into it and executing it, it felt like I had achieved a new level.”
The senior sprinter bolted across the line in 21.45 seconds and the win embodied the adversity he’s gone through. Now, as he looks ahead to this weekend's ODAC indoor championships in Salem, he said he wants to win again.
“We're up to being a good team,” Hepler said. “A lot of that is due to [Johnson’s] personality and hard work and achievements.”
This season in indoor, Johnson’s had a senior year to remember. He set an EMU record with a 6.96 in the 60-meter dash and set a career-best in the 300 with a time of 35.64 at the Bast-Cregger Invitational on Dec. 3.
Hepler said this indoor season has been Johnson’s best one yet, but it wasn’t always that way.
The senior only ran one season of track when he was in high school. While running in middle school was a daily activity, Johnson wasn’t back on the track until late in his prep career.
During his freshmen year at EMU, he dealt with a lot of injuries. In his sophomore season, former associate head coach Erick Camodeca left and for Johnson, it was tough to get a good, consistent workout in.
It was then that he struggled with something in running he never had before.
“That's when the mental side of track started to kick in,” Johnson said. “I didn't it felt like I really had anybody there to really find or ask questions to get expert feedback from.”
What’s motivated Johnson through all of his adversity, though, are the goals he sets for himself — being the best he can be while placing a high expectation on himself to be the best.
“I just want to be able to look back on my college career or my sports career and say that I did my best,” Johnson said. “That I made a lot of people proud. And most importantly, I made my past and future self proud.”
The sprinter said it just takes work and time to meet goals. This season, he’s been focusing on his starts.
“I definitely emphasize being aggressive at the start of my race. That's often the weak point for me,” Johnson said. “Sometimes I won't start out as fast as I should, and that often hinders the rest of the race. I also worked on staying technically sound.”
When Hepler first came into EMU’s program as a head coach, he was looking for a school that prioritized academics first but, at the same time, let students rise up athletically.
Johnson was one of the first recruits for Hepler and the head coach said he fit the description of being "all in" for the team.
“There's a lot wrong with college athletics, but [Johnson] would be an example of a bright spot,” Hepler said. “The other athletes see his focus and his ability to have fun and yet, at the same time, work really hard.”
An example of that is Johnson’s teammate Eli Roeschley. The senior sprinter and jumper has also had his fair share of injuries but in the first season, Roeschley and Johnson were close.
Now that Roeschley is back in action, he said training with Johnson again is making him better.
“I've been saying all year that if you train with Alijah, you're going to get faster,” Roeschley said. “He's always pushing ourselves. He's just, he's always having fun pushing us to get better.”
Roeschley added that it’s not just Johnson whose breaking records this season but it’s the runner that trains with him. He finished with two personal bests in the Roanoke Invitational Challenge in the 60 (7.18 seconds) and 200 (23.49 seconds), respectively. First-year sprinter Damon Morgan set a personal best at the Bucknell Tune-Up on Feb. 18, running the 60 in 7.14 seconds, and the week before at the Liberty Open, he ran the 200 in 22.73 seconds for another personal best.
“[Johnson] really represents, you know, us, going in the right direction,” Hepler said. “Now the distance people get along with the sprinters and jumpers, they get along with the throwers, and they cheer each other on, and that that wasn't happening when I first got here. [Johnson] is a big part of that. He always makes a point to go to the throwers, and watch their events, if possible to talk to them, as well as the distance people and he works out quite a bit with the jumpers.”
Johnson is a team player, he’s battled through adversity and now, is leading the Royals on their quest for an ODAC crown.
For the senior, it’s about the goals, how long it takes to make them and the payoff feeling that comes with reaching those goals.
That's how he’s become a top sprinter in the ODAC.
“With our younger runners, I tried my best to make to pass on as much information and resources to them the same way people had done for me,” Johnson said. “Anytime they have a goal, I always remind them that they can do that. But don't be upset, if you know, it takes time to build into that goal. I use myself as an example because coming in as a freshman, I wasn't nearly as good as I am today. But it takes time to build the foundation to become a champion.”
