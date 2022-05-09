Eighth-seeded Eastern Mennonite saw its season come to a close with a 5-1 loss to top-seeded Lynchburg in Game 2 of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball best-of-three first-round series on the road on Monday afternoon.
The Royals, who lost 18-0 in Game 1 on Sunday, put up a much more impressive effort in the second contest but couldn’t get things going at the plate in the loss.
Ray Tricarico led EMU (12-24) with a double and a run scored while Ethan Spraker, Jordan Jones, Brett Lindsay and Natty Solomon all added one hit apiece.
Also chipping in for the Royals was Gage Riddick’s the team’s lone RBI.
Adrian Abad took the loss on the mound, but put up a solid effort with 4.2 innings pitched, giving up one earned run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Brendon Barrett pitched 2.1 innings of no-hit baseball, walking two and striking out three before Jon Sawyers tossed the final two frames and struck out four.
Lynchburg 020 000 003 — 5 7 0
Eastern Mennonite 000 000 001 — 1 5 0
Potts, Thurman and Fiedler. Abad, Barrett, Sawyers and Tricarico. W — Potts (6-4). L — Abad (1-3). SV — Thurman (12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.