BRIDGEWATER — Settling into his role was not an option for Steve Enright.
Most new coaches at least have the luxury of an offseason to prepare for the initial practice with their team.
“I got the job 14 days until our first practice,” Enright, the first-year Bridgewater College men’s basketball coach, said.
So Enright, a former assistant at the school, who held similar jobs at Division I Rhode Island and Virginia Military Institute where he spent 15 months prior to returning to lead the Eagles, has installed his plan for this year’s squad and his vision for the longevity of program on the fly.
“It’s going to be a big end of the season,” said Enright, whose BC squad sits 6-12 overall and 2-7 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with seven games left.
Bridgewater named Enright its coach on Sept. 30, with him taking over for former coach Shawn Postiglione after he left to become the coach at Moravian College two weeks earlier.
“We’re going to try to position ourselves to be one of the 10 teams to play in the postseason,” Enright said, referencing the ODAC tournament. “Because once you get to that, anything can happen.
“The long-term goal is to just find a group of competitors, guys that want to be in the gym and develop them into really good ODAC players, and I think we’ll be able to do that with a mixture of what we’re going to bring in in recruiting and what we’re able to return.”
And he’s made good on his effort, especially considering the circumstances at Bridgewater – a coaching change so close to the season, being picked to finish last in the conference and losing six underclassmen from the roster in the offseason.
The Eagles sit 11th in the ODAC standings, just one game back of the 10th spot after a 88-76 loss to Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
“Happy is probably not the right word,” Enright said. “I’m probably not unhappy though. There’s something to being positive about it. … We have some good wins. We have some road wins. We beat a really good Mary Washington team.
“And what I’ve enjoyed so far are seeing the guys that stuck around, saw it through and have bought into what I’m doing. I’ve enjoyed watching those guys develop and get better.”
During his first stint with the Eagles, Enright played a role in recruiting current seniors Chandler Murray and Davrion Grier, two of the conference’s top 10 scorers. Murray is second in the league, averaging 17.3 points per game, and Grier is posting 15.5 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds per contest.
“Chandler Murray has had a good year,” Enright said. “Davrion Grier is having a good year and both of those guys have steadily gotten better over their time here. And the guy, for me, with the biggest jump from freshman year to sophomore year has been Liam Caswell.”
Those three are aiding Enright set a foundation for what’s to come.
Enright said he’s witnessed firsthand how to construct a program for consistent success, having worked for Dan Hurley at Rhode Island.
Hurley, of course, elevated Wagner from Northeast Conference bottom feeder into league title contender ahead of moving onto Rhode Island where he led the Rams from an eight-win squad in his first season there to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances before departing to become Connecticut’s head coach.
“In my opinion, he’s arguably the best long-term developer of programs in the country,” Enright said of Hurley. “The biggest thing I learned from him is the blueprint of how to build a program, that’d be one thing.
“Then, as far as tactical basketball things, defensively, once we have better athletes and more depth, and we have guys that have been with me, we’re going to play more of his high-pressure contain and hard-nose man-to-man scheme. I like that defensive scheme. And last, he’s a developer of players. He’s really good at getting guys from Year 1 to Year 2, Year 2 to Year 3, Year 3 to Year 4. So, he’s certainly been a huge mentor to me.”
But for now, Enright’s priority is making a late-season push while leaning on Murray and Grier to get these Eagles to the ODAC tournament.
BC plays at rival Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
The next task on Enright’s agenda is in-season recruiting since he needs a large class to join the program next season. Bridgewater has no juniors on its roster and will lose Murray, Grier, TJ Turner and Monte Simpkins to graduation, leaving only eight players on the current team to return for 2020-21.
Enright, who was the recruiting coordinator at VMI, said he understands the region well and will target players in Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland in addition to the Carolinas and New England, where he has ties since he is a South Kingstown, R.I., native. He said he’s also likely to add transfers in the offseason in order to balance the classes.
“I think we can build a winner here at Bridgewater,” Enright said. “Obviously, the league is fantastic, it’s a great school and the location is outstanding.”
