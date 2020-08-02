Since his days as a standout running back at East Rockingham, J'wan Evans said he's dealt with negativity and a lack of faith from folks.
It seems odd that the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder from Philadelphia, Pa., would have naysayers after his mind-boggling numbers as a senior in 2018, but that chip-on-the-shoulder mentality is what Evans said has led to his success.
So naturally, when Evans announced in July that he'd be transferring from Virginia Tech after one year of redshirting on the football team, he said he knew there would be a negative perception around his decision.
“It’s interesting how people think or judge so fast," Evans said. "I have a lot of people back home thinking I got kicked out of school or failed out or something negative. I don’t pay attention, but you hear it. To me, it’s just like, ‘Dang. Why is there so much negativity out there?'"
Evans didn't get in any trouble with the Hokies. In fact, he said, his GPA was above a 3.0 in the spring semester and he was highly regarded as one of the hardest workers on the team last season — a notion that was proven by the sheer fact that he was able to dress for multiple games as a walk-on this past fall.
As a senior with the Eagles in 2018, he earned first-team all-state honors after rushing for 2,644 yards on 237 carries and scoring 38 total touchdowns. He was named the Shenandoah District and Region 2B Player of the Year and led East Rock to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for the first time in program history.
“J’wan was a special player for East Rockingham,” ERHS coach Donnie Coleman said in 2019. “He could absolutely change a game every time he touched the ball. He has overcome so many obstacles in his life to be a better person and a better player. I really enjoyed watching him develop as a player and a person. He is a hard-working young man that deserves every opportunity he can get.”
That opportunity came with the Hokies when former defensive coordinator Bud Foster recruited him to Blacksburg with the idea that he'd move over to the defensive side of the ball. Instead, Evans impressed coaches enough early to convince them to leave him at his natural position as a running back.
“It was all love," Evans said. "Overall, my time here was great. I loved it. Anybody that knows me, knows Virginia Tech has always been one of my top schools. We’ve just got a new coaching staff and I like those guys, but we have a lot of transfers coming in at my position. I would’ve seen the field on the special teams side, but I want to tote the rock.”
With COVID-19 impacting the sports world as a whole and particularly college athletics with teams not being able to start working out until midway through the summer, Evans said it would have been easy to get complacent.
Instead, he used the time to get better. He said he immediately began working out with his former Tech teammates when permitted and has spent the past two weeks working out with former East Rock quarterback Jaylen McNair, who will attend Alderson Broaddus University this fall after previously playing at Glenville State alongside another former Eagle in receiver Javon Butler.
“Some people make excuses and some people make a way," Evans said. "That’s how I always look at everything. ... It’s just about whether you want it or not. It’s easy to find an excuse right now.”
Evans declined to reveal where he'll land next, but said the decision has been made. He said he expects to announce his future home later this week and said it was a choice that was easy to make when he evaluated his options.
"I pretty much knew where I was going since the day I entered the transfer portal," Evans said. "I’m just waiting to come out with that this week. At this moment, I have seven offers but I pretty much knew where I was going from the start. I’ve thanked every school that has called, but I pretty much told everyone that called where I was going.”
Looking back on his time with Virginia Tech, Evans said he remains thankful. From strength training to learning different schemes in the playbook, he said the amount of growth he made in one year will set him up for more success at his next landing spot.
"I thought I knew a lot, but I had a lot to learn," Evans said. "The practice speed is so much faster. I learned how to do every drill fast. You have to always be ready to go. Everyone out there is grinding for the same thing. The experience was great.”
And although the highly successful East Rockingham alum insists he still has doubters, he's confident he'll eventually turn them into believers.
"I know what’s going on and I have an opportunity in front of me," Evans said. "My goal is to get to the NFL. I have to be playing to get there. I have heard all the negative, but that isn’t the case. The [Tech] coaches will tell you I was one of the hardest workers on the field. I proved myself there and I'll prove myself again. It’s all love.”
