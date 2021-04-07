Former James Madison offensive line coach Jamal Powell, who had been diagnosed with cancer and Guillen-Barre Syndrome, died Tuesday at the age of 39.
JMU and Southern Methodist University, where Powell most recently worked, confirmed the news of his passing on Wednesday.
“One of the best men I’ve ever known,” former Dukes All-American tackle Mitch Kirsch, who Powell brought with him as a graduate assistant to SMU, tweeted on Wednesday. “A great coach, leader and mentor to young men. Love you, @JamalPowell.”
During his two seasons with the Dukes, Powell bridged the gap and helped make the transition a smooth one from Everett Withers’ regime to Mike Houston’s staff. In 2016, JMU won its second national championship, boasting a dominant rushing attack, which ran behind Powell’s powerful offensive line.
Powell worked closely with many of the same offensive linemen in 2015 and in 2016, growing them into perhaps the best front five in all of FCS by the time JMU hoisted the championship trophy.
More importantly, players loved Powell and trusted him. Even after he departed JMU, he kept up with former Dukes.
Last summer in an interview about Powell’s battle with cancer and GBS, ex-JMU quarterback Bryan Schor said Powell’s attitude never changed in spite of the health issues he encountered. Those problems never prevented Powell from always looking out for his ex-players either. When those on the 2016 championship team needed a place to stay in Texas when the Dukes returned to the title bout in 2017 and 2019, Powell didn’t hesitate to let them stay with him and his family. Schor was one of a few players who stayed with the Powell family ahead of the most recent championship game.
“This is great,” Schor said then. “Powell tosses me the keys to his F-150 and says, ‘Anywhere you need to go, feel free to drive around.’ His wife was already there cooking and they’ve always taken care of me as if I was one of their own and it’s always special anytime I get to go see him. He’s very much the picture of who I want to be as a man.”
One of Powell’s former offensive linemen, Aaron Stinnie, started in the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past February. In an interview earlier this year, Stinnie referred to Powell as a father figure he bonded with in college at JMU.
Powell played his college football at TCU, where his coaches were Dennis Franchione and Gary Patterson and he was a teammate of LaDainian Tomlinson. After that, Powell had pro-playing stints in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans as well as in the Canadian Football League with the British Columbia Lions and Hamilton Tiger Cats.
His other coaching stops included Southwest Baptist University, Centre College, Texas A&M, Seton Hill, West Virginia State and Lamar.
He’s survived by his wife Rachel and their children.
