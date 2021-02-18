He’ll play his first college game Saturday in the same venue where his time as a prep standout for Buffalo Gap ended more than two years ago.
Since then, Carter Rivenburg has graduated high school, walked on at Virginia Tech, left the Hokies’ program and transferred to Morehead State in Kentucky. The Eagles, a Pioneer Football League member, visit James Madison on Saturday for a non-conference noon kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Kind of funny how it works out,” Rivenburg said by phone this week.
It was November 16, 2018, when he rushed for 333 yards and two scores, but Gap came up short in a loss to East Rockingham in the Virginia High School League Region 2B semifinals at JMU.
The week before, Rivenburg set a VHSL playoff record with 390 rushing yards against Clarke County. And as a senior for the Bison, he tallied 2,990 yards on the ground to go along with 41 rushing touchdowns.
“They were good days,” Rivenburg said. “What really worked for me in high school was my work ethic. I mean, I feel like I pretty much outworked everyone in the Valley, so that put me a step ahead on the field and allowed me to perform. But right now, I’m not trying to look back on those days, I’m trying to make the days I have now like the ones I used to have.”
Rivenburg, a redshirt freshman, said he expects to be used at running back some on Saturday against the host Dukes. At the position, Morehead State returns senior starter Issiah Aguero, who accumulated 952 all-purpose yards in the last season.
So although he’ll appear on offense, the bulk of the work for Rivenburg will come on special teams. He’s a starter on the Eagles’ kickoff-return team, and a backup on punt return and kickoffs.
“This will really be our first evaluation of him in a game-type situation,” Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer said. “I think his talent level is really high and that he can be an elite PFL player for us. And it comes down to seeing how he fits in our system and if he can be impactful for us on a consistent basis, so I’m pretty excited to watch him play.”
Rivenburg said he believes if he takes advantage of the touches he earns and performs well, Morehead State’s coaching staff will keep him on the field and roll with the hot hand. He said that’s the same situation for a few of the Eagles’ rushers – Aguero and senior Earl Stoudemire, too.
And that’s what Rivenburg was searching for on the heels of leaving Virginia Tech.
He said he just wanted the chance to play in a game again and figured he would have the shot to do so with an FCS program.
“If I had to go back and do it again, I wouldn’t do anything differently,” Rivenburg said. “I would’ve went to Virginia Tech, just because I learned a lot there. I learned about working out, my body, special teams and the little ins and outs you don’t necessarily learn in high school because they put an emphasis on it in college. And overall, it made me better because with the level of competition there, you’ve got to raise yourself to match it.”
The 6-foot, 213-pounder decided to depart Virginia Tech after he finished one season with the school and initially upon his exit, he said, he would’ve liked to play for JMU. Rivenburg said he had some brief exchanges with Dukes offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery about possibly joining the team.
But JMU was loaded at running back with four players likely to earn snaps on Saturday – seniors Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton and sophomores Solomon Vanhorse and Latrele Palmer. And as Rivenburg pointed out, the timing didn’t align.
“They were in the middle of a national championship run,” Rivenburg recalled. “So he didn’t have a lot of time to talk to me and it just didn’t work out.
“But after that I got a message from a coach here at Morehead and he said that they liked what they saw and that I needed to take a visit, so I went and liked what I saw and thought this was a good fit.”
With the Eagles, Rivenburg was added to a roster with plenty of transfer players from all levels of the sport and all around the country. Morehead State has other FBS imports like Rivenburg, FCS transfers and former D-II, D-III and junior college players. Tenyer said recruiting transfers helps add depth in a non-scholarship conference.
Rivenburg said meeting so many teammates with different paths to Morehead State has been an enjoyable part of the process.
“I’m settled here,” Rivenburg said. “Obviously, it’s a little bit different than Virginia Tech, but I’m settled here. This has become my home away from home and I’m happy here. And I’m just excited to play on Saturday.”
Football Notes: Bridgewater College has added a home game: The Division III Eagles will not host Shenandoah of Winchester on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. It will count as a non-conference game for BC, which won the ODAC title in 2019 ... Patrick Ritchie is listed on the roster for Shenandoah as a junior punter. He went to Turner Ashby. Bryar Wheeler (Broadway) is a sophomore wideout for the Hornets, Dallas Khalil (Spotswood) is a freshman defensive tackle and Jamarcus Davis (East Rockingham) is a freshman linebacker.
