CHARLOTTESVILLE – The distress only magnifies the memory, and it’s a moment Virginia running back Shane Simpson will never forget.
One kick-return attempt altered the trajectory of his college football career.
“Felt like two shots in my knee, really,” Simpson said. “It was probably one of the worst pains that I’ve felt and I knew something was wrong with my knee. I just didn’t know how severe it was.”
Thirteen months ago, Simpson’s fifth-year senior season at Towson, which was off to a dazzling start, came to a crashing halt. On Sept. 14 of last year at Alfond Stadium in Orono, Maine, the former Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year tried to spark his Tigers during a clash between top-eight teams in the FCS. Simpson caught the kickoff in the end zone, broke the return wide at his own 20-yard line and slipped past a diving would-be tackler near the 25 before finally being dragged down by a member of Maine’s coverage unit beyond the 30.
“It was a simple tackle,” Simpson said, “but the guy bent me weird and then the trailer that was behind me fell on my knee as I was trying to get up.”
His ACL and his MCL were torn. Simpson’s 2019 campaign was over, and even though he didn’t know it then, his time at Towson was up.
The Tigers, like the rest of the programs in the CAA, opted not to compete this fall due to coronavirus concerns, so in July, Simpson had a choice to make – play his sixth year elsewhere or not at all to begin training in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft instead.
“Ultimately we decided I think transferring to get some film after I got hurt would be in my best interest,” Simpson said of the conversations he had with his family and Towson coach Rob Ambrose.
Simpson said Virginia cornerback De’Vante Cross is a friend, and that Cross put a word in about Simpson to the Cavaliers’ coaching staff, which had to do their own investigating about the running back and his recent injury, according to fifth-year UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Cross and Simpson were prep rivals in Pennsylvania as Simpson played at Easton and Cross played for Parkland.
“We did a lot of research and we wanted it to be a great experience for [Simpson] and us,” Mendenhall said. “Which means when you’re considering a graduate transfer, they need to be needed, meaning, you need to have a need for them to play. And that’s fulfilling to not only the team, but the individual. But that also has to be researched thoroughly as to fit and performance and health. And so we did a lot of work on that.”
In the end, Simpson a 2018 consensus FCS All-American as an all-purpose selection, decided to join Cross at UVa while picking the Cavaliers over another offer from Texas.
And wherever it was Simpson would finish his college career, he knew he’d have to prove he was capable in order to return to game action. Simpson said he worked to rehab his knee as soon as he could and was only four or five months away from being healthy when the pandemic forced colleges everywhere to shutdown.
Still at Towson in March, some of the rehab he did was on his own ahead of eventually connecting with his personal trainer in Pennsylvania later in the spring.
“I basically was just doing like single-leg squats in my house or squatting my couch just to get strength in my leg,” Simpson said.
By June, Ambrose had noticed the leap Simpson made.
“He’s been a beast in his rehab,” Ambrose told the Daily News-Record then. “He’s completely focused and I don’t think I’ve seen anybody work as hard to return as I’ve seen him do.”
Simpson said: “The only thing I was missing at that point was my strength and I knew I had to get that back because I’m very low-built, especially in my legs and so getting my legs back was definitely key. And I’d say I was back to myself around eight and a half months, and for the injury I had it normally takes a year, so I feel great.”
Through three games with the Cavaliers, Simpson has been used as the No. 2 running back and No. 2 kickoff return man. He’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry and has tallied 84 rushing yards to go along with four catches for 24 yards out of the backfield. Simpson has also returned one kick for 18 yards.
“To this point he’s done really well,” Mendenhall said. “Early in the week, he is stiff and sore and as the week goes on he becomes more fresh and healthy. And so we’re learning to manage just what that’s like for him, coming off the injury and getting ready for each week. And then still trying to find the right amount of volume and the right complement, for him and [starting running back] Wayne [Taulapapa] as we’re still early in the season.”
Simpson said he believes he’s becoming more and more comfortable in UVa’s offense and has enjoyed the process of acclimating to the Cavaliers.
He’s roommates with safety D’Angelo Amos and defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa, who like Simpson, were standouts in the CAA. Amos and Atariwa were critical parts of national-championship contending teams at James Madison and transferred to UVa during the summer.
“We always communicated, just from a distance since we were at two different schools,” Amos said his relationship with Simpson, “but now to communicate, workout and work together, we’ve been able to talk about his experiences on offense, my experiences on defense, so it’s like working with Adeeb. It’s someone else who has shared the same experiences you have and going through each step and each phase with you.”
This Saturday, Simpson could be leaned on more heavily than he has at any point this year when UVa travels to Wake Forest for a 4 p.m. ACC contest.
Cavaliers’ starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is day-to-day in concussion protocol and since backup Lindell Stone isn’t the same running threat Armstrong is, UVa might be prompted to use Taulapapa and Simpson to ignite the ground game.
Two years ago, Simpson caught a touchdown pass and had 150 kick-return yards when Towson lost at Wake Forest.
“Shane has exceptional vision,” Mendenhall said. “I think he’s dynamic and he’s very difficult to stop for a non-positive yard play, meaning, it might not go where the play was designed but if there’s no hole, Shane has really good vision and he’s done that through so much experience. So, I like him a lot as a running back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.