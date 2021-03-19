He’s hoping his success through the unique end of his college career provides enough compelling proof for NFL decision makers.
And if they’re not convinced yet, D’Angelo Amos has one last chance to impress them on Wednesday when the safety and special teams extraordinaire participates during Virginia’s pro day in Charlottesville. Amos wrapped up his senior campaign with the Cavaliers this past fall after transferring from James Madison where he starred for the Dukes throughout the three previous seasons.
The jump from the FCS to the Power Five didn’t slow him down. He racked up 47 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a blocked field goal over 10 games and five starts for UVa.
“I would say I definitely made the right choice for me and my career,” Amos said. “It just played out seamlessly in my favor to make that transition and still produce.”
Amos said he received encouraging information from NFL scouts about how he could fit with their respective clubs when he appeared this past January at the College Gridiron Showcase – a postseason all-star event – in Fort Worth, Texas. He said there, scouts, who didn’t have the opportunity to see him in person during his lone season with UVa due to COVID-19 protocols, were able to get their eyes on him and speak with him face to face about his potential pro future.
“I talked to a number of teams,” Amos said, “and just the opportunity to see what they see – my weaknesses, strengths and how they view my game – honestly, a lot of it was the same and it was good.
“They said, ‘We know you can return punts. We see that you can block kicks on special teams and that you have a knack on special teams,’ so they gave me a lot of feedback about how I could come in right away and play on special teams.”
And Amos’ goal when he left JMU was to boost his NFL chances. He decided to transfer only because of the Dukes’ indecision about their fall season. Being an older senior, he didn’t feel like he had the luxury to wait to play in the spring or potentially through another draft cycle. Amos wanted to have his crack at the pros on time.
So, he went to UVa as a grad transfer and fit right in with the Cavaliers, contributing on defense and on special teams.
He said he believes his versatility to play on various special teams should increase his draft value and give him an edge over other prospects who can only play on defense or on offense.
Amos was a two-time FCS All-American as a punt returner and Phil Steele’s FCS Special Teams Player of the Year for 2018. In Amos’ time with JMU, he averaged 16.6 yards per punt return, tallied 1,259 punt return yards and five punt-return touchdowns. He also blocked four kicks.
“I think that’s the one thing that’s very similar between the transition into college and the transition into the NFL,” Amos said. “If they can trust you on special teams, then they’ll work you into reps on the field playing whatever your primary position is. I think special teams is your way to stay on the team and work more into your position. It gives you time to develop and learn from the vets.
“And with the production I have had on special teams at JMU for three years and at UVa with blocking the field goal against Miami, I think that part is something I can really use to my advantage. I’m someone who can play safety and get it done at safety, but that special teams aspect is special.”
In addition to going through defensive back drills for scouts this Wednesday, Amos has planned to catch punts and kicks for them, he said, whether the football comes off the foot of a UVa punter or kicker or out of a machine in order to show off his athleticism as a special teamer.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder also said he expects to perform well during the typical NFL Combine-like drills he’ll run through. He’s been training for the past seven weeks at Grossetti Performance in New Castle, Pa., to prepare for the ultra-important 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and other tests NFL teams use to measure, compare and contrast prospects.
Currently, NFL Draft Bible and Sports Illustrated rank Amos as the 27th best free safety in the 2021 NFL Draft Class. A recent SI.com mock draft projects Amos as a seventh-round selection.
Should Wednesday go well, he could land himself extra interviews with scouts, front office personnel or coaches ahead of this spring’s NFL Draft.
With pre-draft interviews, he said, he’s confident he can display his football smarts by walking teams through the different defenses he played in and roles he had during his college career.
This past season with the Cavaliers, Amos was playing for his third defensive coordinator in the last three years. Bob Trott held the job at JMU in 2018 before Corey Hetherman arrived in Harrisonburg to take on the gig in 2019, and in the fall, Amos learned Nick Howell’s system at UVa.
He had three different head coaches over those three seasons, too.
“To go from Coach Trott’s defense, which was basically a Cover Five and not too many [NFL] teams run that,” Amos said, “to Hetherman’s defense and then switch over to Coach Howell’s was important for me. Everyone knows UVa’s scheme is so complicated. And that was a slight concern I had coming in so late to the team and program, and it was like, ‘You’re going to have to learn a lot very fast,’ because it’s an NFL style defense. So knowing that and knowing where I wanted to be, I feel like it definitely helps because it shows that learning curve of picking those things up very quickly.”
As Cavaliers’ season unfolded Amos gained more responsibility, because of injuries to other veteran defensive backs on the roster. He was expected to help some of the younger defensive backs and lead in the some of the same ways he led with the Dukes before departing for UVa.
“So, I think having played under three different guys and been productive for all of them,” Amos said, “while communicating and being a leader, I think that only adds to why I should be playing in the league.”
