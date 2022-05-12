BRIDGEWATER – For the second straight season, Bridgewater is one of four teams standing heading into the final weekend of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
The Eagles forced a rubber match last season, falling to the eventual champion Lynchburg, after bouncing back from a 14-0 loss in the opening game of the series. Now, Bridgewater returns with experience as it heads to High Point, N.C. to kick off the double-elimination tournament format.
Bridgewater swept Washington and Lee in a doubleheader on Sunday to advance as the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, seeking its first ODAC title since 2014, opening against No. 2 Shenandoah.
The games at Washington and Lee were supposed to be played earlier in the weekend, but rain forced them to a doubleheader on Sunday. Despite that, the Eagles were able to stay focused at their home facility before traveling to Lexington.
“We played with energy, even though we were supposed to play Friday and the rain pushed us back, we stayed strong,” senior utility player Brett Tharp said. “We were able to keep it going through the whole weekend until Sunday when we played.”
Bridgewater didn’t waste any time against the Generals, taking the first game in dominant fashion, winning 8-1. The second game wasn’t as easy after falling behind by three runs in the first inning, but the Eagles used a four-run sixth inning to take the lead and never looked back.
Part of the success in the team’s second game stemmed from its veteran lineup, as three of the four runs in the deciding frame were sent across by junior infielder Jeffrey Snider, senior infielder Kevin Navedo (Harrisonburg) and Tharp.
The Eagles used their experience against Lynchburg from a year ago to inspire them in their second game against the Generals this past weekend, Snider said.
“I think having the experience of fighting through adversity last year [against Lynchburg] helps,” Snider said. “I think the ability to bounce back, fight through adversity and just keep playing is something that we’ve learned and I think it’ll help us out.”
The Eagles will square off with Shenandoah this afternoon. Bridgewater has yet to beat the nationally-ranked Hornets this season, being outscored 18-5 in the two games they’ve played this season.
In the second meeting between the two teams, the Eagles allowed a run in the first inning but kept Shenandoah scoreless until the ninth inning. The Hornets scored four runs in the final frame, putting it out of reach.
Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts said the veteran lineup, a majority of which played in the postseason a year ago, is prepared for the challenge this weekend.
“When you have a young team, they’re just trying to take it all in, manage the emotions and try to understand the level you have to play at,” Spotts said. “When you have an older club that has some experience, they can handle the bat and not panic, but also take advantage of situations when they’re given to you.”
Navdeo, who’s in his final season as an Eagle, has led Bridgewater at the plate this season, batting .344 with a team-highs in doubles (18), home runs (6) and RBI (48). Reid Long is expected to toe the rubber for the Eagles in game one after leading the ODAC with a dominant 11-1 record and 1.77 ERA.
Bridgewater and Shenandoah will be joined by fourth-seeded Roanoke and defending champion Lynchburg this weekend.
The Eagles, who were able to keep it close with top-seeded Lynchburg a year ago, are confident they have the ability to be able to string together wins to advance to the championship game on Sunday.
“We have a lot of veteran guys we’ve got to lean upon, knowing we were there last year as a younger team,” Tharp said. “Now we’re a year older and we know what we have to do to be able to advance to the championship game."
