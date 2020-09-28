Less than two months from the start of the college basketball season, many programs across the country have little idea when, where or what teams they might play against in 2020-21.
At James Madison, coaches and administrators are beginning to get some idea what the schedules for both men’s and women’s hoops might look like. But finalizing a schedule and releasing it to the public still remains largely outside the hands of JMU officials.
That leaves a variety of possibilities, and as practices have begun for the teams on the court, staff members such as men’s director of basketball operations Keith Chesley and women’s assistant coach Ian Caskill are spending nearly as much time in contact with other programs as they are with JMU players.
“Things can change from day to day,” JMU men’s coach Mark Byington said. “We thought things might happen fast, but then it turns out to take more time.”
Here is a breakdown of potential scheduling scenarios for the Dukes:
Not A Lot Of Changes
This seems much more plausible than a few weeks ago when the NCAA was considering a variety of start dates and administrators were tossing out proposals for playing various portions of the season inside bubbles.
But more discussion has not led to more action. JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan maintained from the start that when the NCAA moved the opening day of the season back two weeks to Nov. 25 that his hope was to simply keep all the games after that date in place.
Byington initially was more aggressive looking at other options, but as time passed he too began to think it is possible JMU’s non-conference schedule looks awfully similar to the one posted on the school’s website.
“Right now the teams that are on our schedule after the Nov. 25 date, they’ve all said their intentions are to try to play,” Byington said. “There’s a couple that are a little concerned and said they might have to move a date, but they said they want to play.”
Addition Of Multi-Team Events
The JMU men were supposed to take part in the Georgia Tech Showcase, a multi-team event that would have given the Dukes two home games and a road game at Georgia Tech.
But that event was scheduled for prior to Nov. 25 and the odds of rescheduling it for this season are slim to none. But there may still be incentive for JMU to find a way to play in a similar event.
In addition to shifting the start date, the NCAA cut down the maximum number of regular season games to 25, with the caveat that programs participating in a MTE can play up to 27. Byington is quite interested in getting to 27.
One possibility is having a multi-team event in Harrisonburg. The Dukes could alter the schedule to turn an existing home game or games into such an MTE. Perhaps one week when JMU already has a home game scheduled the Dukes could convince one or two more programs to also come to the Atlantic Union Bank Center for multiple games against each other, it would become a MTE.
With Longwood and Mount St. Mary’s also losing out on the Georgia Tech Showcase, it wouldn’t be at all shocking if one or both wound up playing in a similar round-robin at JMU.
There are also some possible loopholes. By NCAA rule, a multi-team event is that simple. It just has to include multiple teams. They don’t even have to all play in the same location. For example, JMU is supposed to play Radford on Nov. 27 and George Mason on Nov. 30. If the Highlanders and Patriots could be convinced to play each other — be it in Harrisonburg, Fairfax, Radford or anywhere else — it could in theory be classified as a multi-team event.
“The NCAA should have just said if you want to play 27 you can play 27,” Byington said. “But all you need for the MTE is for the other teams to play each other. It has to be a minimum of three and an equal number of games. That’s what we are talking to some teams already on our schedule about.”
JMU has also talked with Power Five conference teams about playing in an event hosted by the high-major squad.
On the women’s side, O’Regan and Co. are less concerned with finding an MTE or playing the maximum number of games. That’s in part because the success of the women’s program has made it easier to put together a compelling schedule.
The JMU men have been involved in so-called “buy games” where one team is paid to play on the road against another. The Dukes had originally agreed to pay Virginia $20,000 to play at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Nov. 19 and are scheduled to receive a $95,000 payday to visit Florida in December.
The JMU women were able to schedule home-and-home matchups against high-major programs Rutgers and West Virginia. With a non-conference slate that could potentially provide the Dukes with a solid NCAA Tournament resume, it makes sense that O’Regan would rather not see it shaken up.
But he also recognizes the likelihood of some games falling off the schedule whether it is before Nov. 25 or due to positive COVID-19 tests after the season begins. O’Regan and Caskill have kept an open line of communication with several teams around the region and remain open to the possibility of playing some non-conference teams more than once if needed.
“We have been on the phone with teams like Richmond and talk about the possibilities,” O’Regan said. “If we have to play each other four times in one season, then why not?”
Coming tomorrow: A look at the possibilities for the Colonial Athletic Association.
