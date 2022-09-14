Late in the first half against Norfolk State, James Madison ran a flea flicker near midfield and graduate quarterback Todd Centeio found redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter for a 31-yard gain.
The gadget play wasn’t something that many were expecting in that situation, but with the Dukes’ offense moving the ball well against the Spartans, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti pulled it out.
“I try to let those guys go and call the plays, but sometimes maybe I’ll see something because I’m looking at them from a different angle,” Cignetti said. “It was wide open, it was an explosive play and it was an opportunity to get the crowd in the game, too.”
JMU was also comfortable pulling out a trick play, not only because it led by 28 points at the time, but the Dukes have found themselves with short field opportunities to start almost every drive.
That’s been a common theme through the first two games for JMU with the average drive starting on the 42.5-yard line.
JMU has started inside its own 35-yard line in just nine of its 26 drives through the first two games, while beginning nine drives on the opponent’s side of midfield.
The Dukes’ offense, which is fourth in the FBS with 15 total touchdowns, has converted on eight of the drives that started in the opponent’s territory.
“The law of percentages are in your favor,” Cignetti said. “We got those short fields because we’re playing good defense or creating turnovers or doing a good job on special teams. And now you’re sort of in a free-willing zone where you can be a little more wide open in your play calling, too.”
JMU’s scoring drives this season have been an efficient average of five plays, 49 yards.
But when JMU starts inside its opponent’s territory, the Dukes have run the ball more than double the amount of times than they’ve passed it.
That number is slightly inflated by the Dukes’ eight-play, 44-yard drive to start the fourth quarter against Norfolk State, which was capped by a redshirt sophomore running back Sammy Malignaggi 3-yard rushing touchdown.
The Dukes were leading 56-7 and wanted to run the clock, but even without that, they still tended to run the ball more than throw it when JMU started its drive inside the 50-yard line.
For graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese, starting drives in plus territory motivates him to find the end zone.
“We’re closer to the end zone, I’m trying to score,” Agyei-Obese said. “If we’re closer, I got a fire lit under me and I’m ready to go. I’m doing my best to try and get downfield.”
Agyei-Obese scored two touchdowns against Norfolk State and both drives started in Spartans territory.
Cignetti’s aware that the short fields won’t be as common during Sun Belt play, but he said his team is capable of putting long drives together.
And he’s right.
JMU has Centeio, who threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns in the season opener against Middle Tennessee, and is able to move the offense with his arm.
The Dukes have put together four touchdown drives of 60 yards or more through the first two games, including an 11-play, 82-yard drive in the second quarter against Norfolk State — capped by a redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel 8-yard score from Centeio.
Though the starting field position won’t be as much of a luxury in conference play, Cignetti is confident that if his team is playing well, they might see a few short fields.
“We’ve been fortunate in the first two games to have short fields,” Cignetti said. “But as long as we’re playing great defense and doing a good job on special teams, chances are we will have a few short fields.”
