Melvin Felix has been around the Old Dominion Athletic Conference long enough.
The fourth-year Eastern Mennonite men’s basketball coach, who previously served as an assistant under former coach Kirby Dean before being promoted, is well aware of just how deep his team’s conference is.
That’s why when the Royals were picked to finish 11th in the ODAC standings this season, Felix and his players didn’t get angry or frustrated with the conference's voting panel. Instead, they simply found motivation.
“Our league is competitive from top to bottom and anything can happen,” said Felix, who has now been at EMU for a total of 10 years that includes seven seasons under Dean. “I think the fact that we have some experience will help us. I think we got picked toward the bottom half of the league in the preseason and, for our guys, that’s provided a little bit of motivation. We want to try to outperform that.”
In the odd, four-game slate the Royals played last season, they went 2-2 with one loss in ODAC play.
Despite losing talented forward DJ Hill, there’s plenty of talent back on the court for EMU this fall.
“We have a really balanced team, but we’re really emphasizing just improving the defensive end,” Felix said. “Last year, with just four games and the whole situation with COVID and everything, it was really hard to consistently improve. You were just really trying to survive through every practice, every game. This year, we really want to improve defensively. Offensively, we’ve got balance. We can score inside and out. That makes it a little more difficult to defend us.”
The biggest name returning for EMU is point guard Tim Jones, who came back to the Royals as a graduate player after being granted an extra year of eligibility under adjusted NCAA rules due to the COVID season.
The 6-foot-2 guard from Forestville, Md. averaged 21 points and 8.3 assists per game last year.
“He’s been through a lot,” Felix said. “He’s our captain and, so far, he’s done a great job. Having experience in our league is crucial and Tim, so far for us, has been great on and off the court. He’s one of our best students and, on the floor, has been doing what he’s doing consistently.”
Jones was named to the All-ODAC team in 2021 and is off to another strong start this season.
Through two non-conference games this year, he’s averaging a double-double of 17.5 points and 10 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.
“He’s a guy that some of our younger guys can look up to and see what it takes to get to that level — the commitment he’s put in and the work to get there,” Felix said. “It’s great to have him again.”
Other key returners for the Royals this season include the senior trio of 6-foot-7 forward Mark Burkholder, 6-foot-5 forward Chris Simmons and 6-foot-6 guard Mizz Nyagwegwe.
Locals on the roster include former Eastern Mennonite School standout Aviwe Mahlong, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Division II Millersville University, former Waynesboro big man Damien Fisher, 6-foot-2 guard Jiyon Watts of Staunton and Page County alum Canaan Pierce. All four players are considered freshmen.
“It was nice to get back into the flow as a team,” Felix said. “Things have felt about as normal as they can feel, but we know COVID is still a thing. It could impact any team at any time, so we’re aware.”
For many, the ODAC preseason rankings are an annual look at what to expect from a squad.
For Felix and the Royals, though, it just provided some motivation for the upcoming season.
“Our goal now is to, hopefully, end up in the middle pack or a little better,” Felix said. “But our league is so tough that we have to just focus on getting better every day. By the time we start conference play, we’ll worry about that. For now, we’re just focused on the game ahead, the practice ahead and continuing to get better daily.”
