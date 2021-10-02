In his return to action, Percy Agyei-Obese carried the ball only six times.
But of the six carries James Madison’s fifth-year senior running back had Saturday in the No. 3 Dukes’ victory at No. 25 New Hampshire, three came on their game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
“I know Coach [Curt] Cignetti, he wanted to kind of ease me in,” Agyei-Obese, who missed the team’s first three contests due to a hamstring injury, said, “and he didn’t want me to come out and just get a bunch of carries and overload me. So, I know he took care of me and put me in at the right time and I trusted him coming into the game and we did what we needed to do.”
During the series, Agyei-Obese had an eight-yard run and a three-yard run, resulting in a first down and pushing JMU toward midfield. Eventually, the Dukes took the 23-21 lead they’d win by when quarterback Cole Johnson connected with wide receiver Kris Thornton for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
In all, JMU marched 77 yards spanning 12 plays on its way to the end zone.
“The drive was picture perfect,” Agyei-Obese said. “Everyone was meshing. The offense was meshing and everyone was locked in and we knew what we had to do. It’s times like these that we practice for. We work hard in practice, so when it’s time to execute in those moments when we can get back ahead, we’re going to be ready.”
Agyei-Obese, the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and an All-American this past spring, finished with 21 rushing yards and had a catch.
“The last couple of weeks, it’s been trying to do my part for the team,” he said of having to sit out during the early part of the season, “just knowing that I couldn’t go out and play with the guys and be with my brothers, so I had to do my part and just bring the energy on the sideline and try and help the running backs, go and see what’s going on in the game and help them as much as I could. But, the last couple of weeks has been preparing for today and I’m speechless to see that I’m finally back.”
*****
- Saturday’s win at New Hampshire marked JMU’s second victory in Durham, N.H. in its last five trips there.
- The loss for New Hampshire was just its 12th overall loss and ninth in CAA play at home since 2008. UNH now has a 61-12 (42-9 CAA) record in that time.
- Johnson’s interception in the third quarter was the first one he threw this season after 114 passing attempts.
He finished with 273 passing yards and three touchdowns for another strong performance. This season, he’s tallied 14 touchdown passes compared to only the one interception.
“Cole Johnson is a hell of a player,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said afterward.
Johnson also rushed for 37 yards on Saturday.
“They have a lot of weapons,” McDonnell said. “And the quarterback, I still think, makes them go. Obviously, the running backs are good. But Cole makes them go.”
- JMU limited New Hampshire to 31 rushing yards while racking up five tackles for loss and two sacks.
The Dukes got five tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack from Towson transfer defensive Bryce Carter. In his first four games, Carter has notched at least one tackle for loss in each contest.
On average, JMU is yielding only 31.75 yards on the ground per game.
