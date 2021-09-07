He had to wait until his fourth year on campus to start for the first time.
“There was a little anxiousness,” James Madison safety Chris Chukwuneke said Tuesday following the Dukes’ practice, “little nerves going on, but I had my brothers on the team behind me … and family in the stands watching me play for the first time in five years, so it was good and it was a fun experience.”
Chukwuneke, a redshirt sophomore, thrived this past Saturday during the Dukes’ 68-10 season-opening romp of Morehead State while leading the defense with six tackles. The Edison, N.J. native also tallied half a sack and a tackle for loss.
“He also excels on special teams,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “He’s been around a while and he’s really fast. And he’s grown up and is really focused, and he’s gotten an opportunity here and he made the most of it.”
Chukwuneke started in place of senior MJ Hampton, who is likely to be sidelined another two to three weeks with a foot injury, according to Cignetti. So, Chukwuneke is probably going to be filling in some more at rover – JMU’s hybrid linebacker-safety position – for Hampton.
Earlier in his career, Chukwuneke, a former standout running back at The Peddie School and St. John Vianney High School, dealt with injuries of his own, which prevented him from climbing the depth chart. His 18 appearances prior to Saturday mostly came on special teams or in a second-team role on defense.
“So, my redshirt freshman year [in 2019], it was going well until the Elon game,” he said. “But I had a dislocated elbow and that set me back, but I came back to finish that year off on a high note.”
After missing the month of October that fall, he returned in late November to notch an interception along with four tackles in JMU’s win at Rhode Island and play on special teams during the playoffs.
“But then behind the scenes, last spring I had labrum surgery,” Chukwuneke said. “I tried to come back and I don’t like to make excuses or anything but personally I wasn’t proud of the product I was putting on the field and I think everyone [with the team] would tell you that. I hold myself to higher standards and I think the coaches hold me to higher standards.
“And so that’s been the extra motivation this year just to move forward.”
He said he’s also benefiting from understanding his position better than he did in the past. Chukwuneke said in his first few seasons with the Dukes, he was still adapting to defense from having played as a running back primarily at The Peddie School.
This fall, according to Chukwuneke, rovers coach Eddie Whitley has helped speed up the development of the defender.
“I call him the mastermind,” Chukwuneke said. “He makes everything easier for us in terms of play recognition and formation recognition, and I think that’s what’s taking this rover group to the next level. Coach Whit can focus on the rovers and use his mind, and I think we’re reading routes and formations and that’s really new to me. It isn’t stuff I did last year, so him being able to focus specifically on rovers is taking us to new heights as well.”
Chukwuneke said he’s eager to keep building on his successful starting debut.
“I was happy with how I played,” he said. “But like Coach Cig says, ‘Never too high. Never too low,’ and looking back at it I think there were some plays I left on the field. So, even though six tackles isn’t too bad for a first start, those six tackles could’ve been seven or seven with a pass breakup.”
- Cignetti said he is very proud of how the Dukes’ defense played, especially in the second half, this past Saturday against Morehead State. On top of shutting down the Eagles’ rushing attack for -57 rushing yards – a school single-game record for fewest rushing yards allowed – he said JMU defenders hit Morehead State quarterbacks 24 times.
JMU also forced four turnovers, which led the Dukes to take the turnover battle – an area an emphasis for them this past offseason.
“We were about even last year,” Cignetti said. “So, I was very pleased with that.”
- JMU faces a stiffer test this coming Saturday against Maine to begin Colonial Athletic Association play.
Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 305 yards and two scores in the Black Bears’ loss last Thursday to Delaware.
“He’s got a strong arm and does a good job of distributing the ball,” Cignetti said.
Fagnano’s top target is spring All-CAA first-team wide receiver Andre Miller, who hauled in 21 receptions for 348 yards and six receiving scores in four games last season.
- Cignetti’s big-picture view of the Black Bears is that they’re much improved since the spring when they went 2-2 and had lopsided losses to Delaware and Villanova. Cignetti mentioned how they have the look of a typical-Maine team that is tough on defense and uses its passing game well on offense.
Maine coach Nick Charlton said he believes his squad is better than they were in the spring, too, especially after competing well with No. 5 Delaware in a 34-24 loss last week when comparing the setback to the Blue Hens’ 37-0 win over Maine in the spring.
“I do see the context of we were in the position to win that football game [on Thursday],” Charlton said, “so it’s certainly encouraging to know that the talent is there and the execution can be there.”
- Maine senior linebacker Adrian Otero said he feels like the top task for the Black Bears defense this Saturday is slowing the Dukes’ run game down.
“The thing that stands out is definitely their running backs,” Otero said. “They’ve got some big backs and that’s something we’ve got to prepare for and we have to go over.”
JMU rushed for 345 yards in its opener.
- Two JMU players are changing positions, Cignetti said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. Redshirt freshman Tyler Negron is moving from defensive line to offensive line and freshman Matt Binkowski is moving from linebacker to H-Back/fullback.
Before signing with JMU, Negron was a two-way standout at Patriot High School in Nokesville. In addition to playing on the defensive line then, he also played both guard and tight end on offense.
“We thought [Negron] had a lot of versatility,” Cignetti said. “He’s extremely smart, so he’ll pick things up quickly.”
Negron had 19 other scholarship offers including ones from FBS Army, Buffalo, Kent State and Old Dominion as well as CAA programs Richmond and William & Mary.
As for Binkowski, he gained experience as a running back at Battlefield High School in Haymarket. In 2019, he was an All-Cedar Run District first-team choice as an all-purpose player on offense.
