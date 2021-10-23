NEWARK, Del. – He opted to discuss the news of the last 48 hours with his James Madison bunch.
On Saturday following the Dukes’ win at Delaware, third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he talked with his players about the school’s potential move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference.
The Sun Belt could be JMU’s new home in a jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“Well, I addressed it with the team Thursday after practice,” Cignetti said. “Obviously, it had caught fire on social media, but it really doesn’t affect what we’re here to do for this football game. It has no bearing.”
Cignetti said he didn’t want for his group to get off task.
“It has no bearing for our seniors,” he said, “who we’re playing for. And so, it can’t be a distraction. My comment on it right now would be it’d be premature for me to comment and also inappropriate. And also, I’m focused on doing what I got to do to help these guys have as good of a year as possible.”
*****
- Dukes sixth-year senior center J.T. Timming had to be carted off the field during the third quarter on Saturday.
“We’ll know more later, but it appears it could be a significant injury,” Cignetti said.
Timming is the most veteran of the Dukes’ offensive linemen, who are also without All-American tackle Liam Fornadel. Earlier this season, Fornadel went down with a knee injury, though Cignetti has said Fornadel could return before the end of the campaign.
Stanley Hubbard, a redshirt junior and transfer from UConn, played in place of Timming.
Senior quarterback Cole Johnson said about possibly losing Timming: “It’s really hard for the whole offense, especially me and some of the guys I’ve been super close with since I came in, in 2016. He’s been my roommate throughout almost all of college, so it’s really hard for the offense and he’s a great player, but it’s really hard for him as a person.”
- JMU freshman linebacker Jailin Walker made a tackle on the game’s opening kickoff and had a total of three in a really strong showing on special teams on Saturday.
“He’s got a bright future,” Cignetti said.
Walker also recovered an onside-kick attempt by Delaware in the first quarter after the Blue Hens took a 3-0 lead.
“That was a surprise and they had shown a surprise on tape,” Cignetti said, “but it was a different kind of surprise. Really nice job by him.”
Walker is currently the backup to standout starting linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.
- Dukes punter Harry O’Kelly put together a solid performance, averaging 39.3 yards per punt over six punts. O’Kelly pinned Delaware inside its own 20 four times and once pinned Delaware at its own 2.
- The win for the Dukes gave them their fifth straight over Delaware in the series.
