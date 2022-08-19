When James Madison opened its fall camp at the beginning of the month, it was without its offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, who was out with COVID-19.
His absence was the first of many this fall as the Dukes have been without other coaches, such as defensive line coach Pat Kuntz, and multiple players due to the virus.
With COVID-19 running its course through the JMU roster, head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes had not been able to go 11-on-11 between the offense and the defense early in the week and Friday marked the first full contact practice since the scrimmage on Saturday.
“As a head coach, you feel like you’re walking the tightrope there between having your team ready and keeping them healthy,” Cignetti said. “It’s been a juggling act ever since we’ve been hit with it and it still is.”
The defensive line was hit pretty hard with the virus, Cignetti said, as it ran through most of the position group after Kuntz came down with it a couple of weeks ago.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Tony Thurston said at points in practice this fall, he has turned and said ‘Oh man, how’s it going?’ to someone who was stepping in for an absent defensive end in drills.
Though the defensive line has used different combinations in practice out of necessity, Thurston thinks it will end up as a positive when the season begins.
“I think in the end, it’s going to help us because who knows, that might happen in the season,” Thurston said. “Some guy might go down and you need someone that you never played with to come up and play with you.I feel like it’s helped us more than it’s hurt us.”
Cignetti said the team is following all the “common sense precautions” provided by JMU’s medical staff as COVID-19 cases pop up on the roster.
Pass Game Improves
As JMU’s quarterback competition between graduate student Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III continues, Cignetti has liked how the passing game has improved.
“In the passing game, we’re getting more guys involved, making more plays, able to spread people out,” Cignetti said. “I’m really pleased with our progress throwing the football. I think it’s been a good week.”
Part of the success stems from the Dukes getting most of their wide receivers back on the field after dealing with soft tissue injuries early in camp and the other part is Cignetti thinks the quarterbacks are starting to find their “groove.”
Cignetti said both Centeio and Atkins played well in the Dukes’ scrimmage on Saturday and both have made a jump with a good week of practice.
“Toddy’s playing like a veteran,” Cignetti said. “I really like a lot of things Billy’s doing too. Of course, we’ve had a few guys out on defense, so that may contribute to it, but I like our timing, our rhythm. I like the progress we’ve made. We’re way beyond where we were in the spring.”
Notes:
- Defensive lineman Tyler Negron is no longer on the team, a JMU Athletics spokesperson confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Friday morning.
- JMU is expected to announce the hiring of Andrew Burkett as the director of player personnel next week. Burkett was previously the director of research and evaluation at Florida and spent four seasons at Louisiana before that.
