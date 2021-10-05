The next pair of opponents for James Madison will be well rested to face the Dukes.
Each come off bye weeks for their matchup with JMU.
This Saturday, JMU hosts Villanova, which was idle last week. And on Oct. 16, the Dukes go to Richmond, which is off this weekend.
JMU is one of only two teams in the Colonial Athletic Association – Stony Brook is the other – tasked with facing consecutive opponents off of their bye weeks this season, and the scheduling quirk could impact games in some capacity.
“That’s a good question,” Cignetti said Tuesday during his weekly press conference when asked about whether or not JMU would be at a disadvantage when facing the Wildcats and Spiders, who each have an extra week to prepare and game plan for his Dukes.
“The bye week sometimes,” he said, “you’ll see some teams play really good after a bye week, but sometimes it takes them a while to get going. So, they’ve certainly had more time to look at us and prepare for us than we’ve had to look at them and prepare for them. And that time used properly can definitely be an advantage, but sometimes you look at a lot of tape and come up with so many ideas and you can only do so much. So, there’s a little bit of a balance there.”
*****
- Redshirt sophomore safety Francis Meehan earned an increase in playing time this past Saturday in JMU’s win at New Hampshire.
The Wilmington, N.C. native had three tackles and a tackle for loss to help the Dukes’ defense against the Wildcats.
“He came in as a walk on and he’s a really dedicated football player,” Cignetti said about Meehan. “He’s a really smart football player, too, so we can use him on packages and play him in a variety of spots because he learns really quickly and applies it on the field.”
The three tackles were a career high.
Earlier this fall, Meehan had a 31-yard interception return for a score in JMU’s blowout win over Morehead State.
“I think Wayne [Davis] went out when he had a problem with his shoe early in the game and came back in,” Cignetti said, “but Francis came in, and he made some big plays for us in the spring and had the interception against Morehead for a touchdown. So, he continues to get better.”
- Cignetti said senior safety MJ Hampton, “is almost 100 percent healthy and hoping he’ll be available to play in the not too distant future.”
- Dukes defensive end Bryce Carter said after not having played a game in nearly two years before the first four with JMU this fall after transferring from Towson, he’s still shaking some rust off even though he thinks he’s playing physical and well right now.
Carter leads JMU with six tackles for loss and has a sack.
- About JMU’s run defense, which is second all of FCS while limiting opponents to 31.8 yards on the ground per game, Carter said: “Everything starts in the trenches with the D-Line and O-Line, so I think the D-Line is doing a good job of getting penetration in the backfield, but also the inside guys keeping the linebackers clean so they can flow over and make plays.”
- Dukes running back Latrele Palmer had a career-high 18 carries for 57 yards against New Hampshire on Saturday.
He said, “[New Hampshire] has a pretty stout defense and so, I took what I could get and just grinded out those yards.”
Both Palmer and Carter said UNH provided a tough test for the Dukes.
- On Monday during the CAA coaches video conference, Cignetti called the Dukes’ fake field goal against New Hampshire “a big play” in the game.
He said special teams coordinator Grant Cain prepared the trick play well. Holder Alex Miller kept the ball for 11 yards and picked up a first down on a drive that ultimately led to JMU’s first touchdown and a lead.
“We felt the fake was there because of the way New Hampshire had a tendency to line up,” Cignetti said, “with seven by four particularly on the left hash. We had run the same fake against William & Mary, too, against William & Mary and it worked.
“So it was a fourth-and-2 and you might think about going for it, but I knew we had the fake field goal in our back pocket. Now, if we don’t get the look, then we’re going to kick the field goal but if we get the look, then we’re going to run the fake. And those guys over on that left side did a great job and Miller did a nice job, too.”
