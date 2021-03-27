WILLIAMSBURG – They decided they’d run it if they got the chance.
“We had agreed that the first time we were on that [left] hash that we’d call the fake field goal,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said following the Dukes’ 38-10 win over William & Mary on Saturday.
Cignetti’s Dukes perfected the play when holder Alex Miller kept the ball and scampered seven yards into the end zone for a touchdown to push JMU’s advantage to 21-0 in the opening quarter. The Dukes were energized and running away from the Tribe at that point.
“[Special teams coordinator] Grant Cain did the preparation,” Cignetti said. “He felt like the fake was there on that hash and we had confidence we had the look. We called the play so that if we didn’t have the look to kick it and if we had the look, we’d run it.”
Miller managed it well, taking off and running behind his blocks before slipping past a defender and diving over the goal line.
It was the first career touchdown for Miller, who also had a tackle on special teams and appeared on offense at receiver.
“He’s not a bad receiver,” Cignetti said. “I just tell [wide receivers coach Mike] Shanahan we can’t get him hurt. And so, he made a nice run on that and it was blocked well. Big play in the game.”
Cignetti said they had to teach field-goal team backup tight end Tony Thurston, a defensive tackle, how to execute the play since the starter didn’t make the trip. Thurston had a key block on Miller’s score.
*****
- Dukes kicker Ethan Ratke tied the Colonial Athletic Association record for career field goals (64) with a 42-yard field goal early in the third quarter. He matches former Towson kicker Aidan O’Neill, who was with the Tigers from 2016 through 2019. Ratke is only 11 field goals shy of the FCS all-time record of 75 field goals.
- JMU racked up four sacks and seven tackles for loss on Saturday. JMU has had at least two sacks and seven tackles for loss in each game this season. Dukes defensive end Mike Greene recorded a tackle for loss for the fourth straight game and fellow defensive end Abi N-Okonji, a Minnestoa transfer, notched a sack for the second time in three games.
- Freshman running back Kaelon Black became the second JMU rusher to run for over 100 yards in a game on Saturday, tallying 141 on 19 carries against the Tribe. Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese did it twice earlier this year, but did not play Saturday in spite of making the trip. Cignetti said the Dukes were without seven or eight players against William & Mary, including running backs Solomon Vanhorse and Latrele Palmer.
About Black’s performance, Cignetti said: “Kaelon has really done well in practice. We just haven’t been able to get him in. … But I had no qualms about Kaelon. I knew he’d be great.”
- Saturday marked the Dukes’ fourth game, which makes them eligible for the FCS playoffs. They need to play one more CAA game to be eligible for the conference’s automatic bid into the FCS postseason.
