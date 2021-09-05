For all of good feelings Saturday brought to James Madison during the Dukes’ season-opening thumping of Morehead State, they left Bridgeforth Stadium more worried about one of their top players afterward.
Dukes senior left tackle Liam Fornadel, an All-American, departed the field on crutches before halftime.
“Liam went out and didn’t return,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “I’d say the level of concern is very great. It didn’t look good and the early prognosis didn’t look too terrific. So, we’ll learn more tomorrow.”
Fornadel, who shifted from right tackle to left tackle during the preseason to protect quarterback Cole Johnson’s blindside, has started 34 games in his career including his first at left tackle on Saturday.
“I’m pretty concerned,” Johnson said. “I haven’t heard exactly what it is, but that’s an All-American guy for us and I hope he’s OK.”
Fornadel missed the last six games this past spring with a shoulder injury, but until then had been durable throughout his career.
*****
- In better injury news, Cignetti said senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese (hamstring) and defensive tackle Mike Greene (back) are progressing well and likely will play either next week against Maine or the following week at Weber State.
Agyei-Obese was the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Greene was the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year entering the fall.
- JMU held Morehead State to -57 rushing yards, which are the fewest rushing yards the Dukes have ever allowed in any game in their history.
The Dukes recorded three sacks and 11 tackles for loss in the victory. Towson transfer defensive end Bryce Carter led JMU with two tackles for loss in his debut. Ohio State transfer defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan, who started in place of Greene, tallied two tackles and a half sack.
- Dukes redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black made his first career start Saturday, filling in for Agyei-Obese.
He said he found out earlier this week he’d get the nod. Black rushed for 100 yards and had two catches for 48 yards in his starting debut. Of his 48 yards receiving, 38 came after the catch.
Black’s longest catch went for 46 yards on a pattern out of the backfield.
“We’ve worked those routes all camp long,” Black said. “… We worked on that for a long time and I know I messed it up sometimes, but I was able to get it right in the game and got a real game look and was able to do something with it.”
- JMU redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr.’s 5-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter extended his touchdown streak to four straight games with a score dating back to the spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.