A strength of the program for the last few seasons is now “a position of concern,” because of injuries, according to third-year James Madison coach Curt Cignetti.
The Dukes are already without senior All-American running back Percy Agyei-Obese and freshman running back Kaelon Black, who will each miss the rest of the campaign. And on Monday, Cignetti said redshirt freshman running back Austin Douglas (rib) is out indefinitely and seventh-year senior running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. (ankle), who ran for 44 yards in JMU’s win over Elon this past Saturday, is day-to-day.
That leaves redshirt sophomores Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse to handle the bulk of carries moving forward.
Palmer leads JMU in rushing with 511 yards on 104 carries this fall. He’s also scored twice on the ground, but Vanhorse, who started six times at the position two years ago, only has nine carries this season. Vanhorse returns kicks, though, and has caught 15 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
“Latrele is doing a really nice job running the ball,” Cignetti said during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference, “and I really like the way he’s running and I’ll probably get Vanhorse a few more touches. Got some other guys we’ll look at there, too.”
Cignetti said additional options include redshirt freshman Peyton Rutherford, freshman wide receiver Desmond Green and redshirt freshman cornerback Sammy Malignaggi.
Rutherford was a Virginia High School League All-Region 2A selection at running back as a junior and a senior at Clarke County High School. Green thrived as Salem High School, where Black played his prep football, and was a VHSL All-Region 5A choice there as a sophomore, junior and senior. Finally, Malignaggi, who has four tackles and a tackle for loss as well as a kick return for 18 yards this season for the Dukes, played running back for Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Mass.) before arriving in Harrisonburg.
“Sammy Malignaggi was a good high school running back,” Cignetti said. “We talked about maybe moving him in the summer and he’s been in the running back room.”
As for the future of Agyei-Obese, it’s possible he could apply for a medical hardship waiver to return to the Dukes next year.
In his five seasons at JMU, he’s rushed for 2,595 yards and 31 touchdowns. His 31 rushing scores are tied for the fourth most in school history.
“He’s had a really rough year,” Cignetti said. “I feel bad for Percy. He was injured coming out of the Sam Houston game [to end the spring season], so he didn’t get a lot of summer training and then really had a great camp early on and then tweaked his [hamstring] on a pass route.
“And then, [Agyei-Obese] actually got hurt in the second quarter of the Delaware game on a pass route and caught a swing and that’s when he hurt his ankle. He would be eligible for a medical hardship, but he’s got a lot to think about whether he wants to train and get ready for his next shot or come back, and so we’ll see how it plays out over time.”
*****
- JMU has never played against this Saturday’s non-league opponent, Campbell, though the two schools did discuss a game when the Dukes considered playing through the fall of 2020 as an FCS independent after the Colonial Athletic Association pushed its season to the spring because of the coronavirus.
“When I talked to their head coach back in the fall,” Cignetti said, “when we were talking about playing a fall covid schedule, he was really excited about coming up here and playing. He thought his kids would be really juiced up to play in this kind of atmosphere.”
Campbell ended up playing a fall season last year exclusively against FBS competition, going 0-4 against Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Wake Forest.
This season, the Fighting Camels are 3-5 with wins over Presbyterian, North Alabama and Gardner-Webb. The lone common opponent JMU and Campbell share is Elon, which JMU beat 45-21 on Saturday and Campbell fell to 24-23 on Sept. 11.
- Cignetti said something everybody needs to know about Campbell is how many FBS transfers the Fighting Camels have on their roster.
Campbell has 14 FBS imports, which includes players who began their careers at Penn State, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion and Minnesota.
- Dukes senior quarterback Cole Johnson was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week and College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Week for his stellar effort this past Saturday in JMU’s win over Elon.
Johnson completed 88 percent of his throws for 307 yards and six touchdowns. His six touchdown passes went to five different receivers.
“He was right on the money,” Cignetti said of Johnson. “He was really throwing the ball well and he had time to throw the football.”
- JMU moved up to No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 this week. The Dukes dropped as low as No. 8 in the poll after falling last month to Villanova, but have since won three in a row to climb back into the top three.
