Josh Sarratt’s 88-yard scoop-and-score touchdown this past Saturday against Weber State was his first critical contribution as a member of James Madison’s football program.
The redshirt sophomore safety and first-year transfer from VMI, had tallied three tackles and a pass breakup across the Dukes’ first pair of victories over Morehead State and Maine. But the sprint from one end of the field into the opposite end zone after a fumble recovery, launched JMU to a win on the road over the Wildcats.
“He’s a heady guy,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Monday of Sarratt during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference. “We knew that when we took him. He’s a guy that spends a lot of hours in the office studying tape and makes others around him better because of his approach to the game.”
Sarratt joined the Dukes this past summer. In his last game for VMI, he tallied nine tackles against JMU in the opening round of the FCS playoffs.
And according to Cignetti’s comments, it’s clear Sarratt has a made smooth transition into the JMU program.
His speed didn’t hurt against Weber State either. The Colonial Forge product was a former 4x100 participant at the Virginia High School League state track meet on top earning Commonwealth District Defensive Player of the Year honors three times in football as a prep star.
“We had a blitz called there,” Cignetti said about the play Sarratt made, “and he was coming off the weak edge, and the quarterback kind of tripped coming out under center on a power play. He tripped on the guard and tried to make the handoff and the ball bounced right to [Sarratt]. He was right place, right time and he really didn’t have to have 10[x]600-meter speed to score because all he had to do was outrun a few linemen, but it was definitely the pivotal play of the game and a momentum changer and sent us in at halftime up two scores.”
*****
- The third-year coach has one main object for this program this week during the Dukes’ bye.
“We didn’t get back until 10 a.m. [Sunday],” Cignetti said, “so first thing I want to do is get everyone rested up in the organization and get everybody as healthy as possible player wise.”
Saturday night’s flight from Ogden, Utah to Shenandoah Valley Airport was rerouted first through Provo, Utah because the airplane’s bathrooms needed to be serviced, and then again to Pittsburgh because of visibility issues flying back into the Valley.
Cignetti said coaches were given Monday off, but some were in the office watching film.
He said the staff will show film of the Weber State game to players on Tuesday before practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Cignetti said he’d like to practice on Friday also.
“We’ll get some recruiting done in the meantime,” he said. “But I’d like to get the organization rebooted here and we had five straight ranked teams coming up. Weber [State] was the first, so we’ve got a tough schedule coming up and this is a good chance to get mended up.”
- On the injury front, running back Kaelon Black was due for an MRI on Monday after getting hurt against Weber State.
Cignetti said: “We don't expect particularly good news.”
One running back the Dukes could return is All-American Percy Agyei-Obese, who has missed the first three games with a hamstring injury. Cignetti said he’d be disappointed if Agyei-Obese wasn’t ready to play after the bye week.
- About playing against a marquee Big Sky opponent in non-conference action, Cignetti said: “It was on people’s radar and antenna. It was definitely a good matchup and it’s the furthest west our program has ever been. It was beautiful out there with the mountains and everything against a team with a lot of tradition. They’ve won a lot of games. So, it was a good win for the [CAA].”
