Isaac Ukwu could only grin.
He knows how long it’s taken and everything he’s had to endure during his James Madison career.
“It was kind of a weight lifted off my shoulders,” the Dukes defensive end said, “because it was my first sack here in five years at JMU, so it’s been a while. I was happy, I was excited and it was a big play for the team to be able to stop ‘em, so it felt good.”
The fifth-year junior, who missed each of the last two campaigns due to separate knee injuries, registered the first sack of his career in the opening quarter when he tripped up Maine quarterback Joe Fagnano to get the Black Bears off the field on their first possession during JMU’s 55-7 home win on Saturday.
Ukwu added another sack in the third quarter, taking down Black Bears backup signal-caller Derek Robertson, to account for two of the Dukes’ four sacks in the contest. Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji had the others.
Ukwu also had a pass breakup.
“I feel great,” Ukwu said. “My legs feel fine and I’m just happy to be here, be out on the field. It’s been two years, so just being able to play with all my teammates, it’s great.”
*****
- JMU’s win marked its fourth straight over Maine in a series that dates back to 1995. The Dukes are now 14-5 all-time against the Black Bears.
- Dukes sixth-year senior tight end Noah Turner’s 27-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring was his first career touchdown. The second-year transfer from North Carolina had appeared in 32 college football games – across time with the Tar Heels and the Dukes – prior to Saturday.
Turner was also one of four JMU players to score in a Dukes uniform for the first time on Saturday. Rhode Island transfer running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. had a rushing touchdown while Desmond Green scored on blocked punt return and safety Francis Meehand had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown.
- Briefly, James Madison returned its top cornerback to the lineup.
Wesley McCormick, who missed the season-opening win over Morehead State while still recovering from sports hernia surgery, started against the Black Bears. But he exited in the second quarter and was spotted after halftime using crutches on the sideline.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said McCormick tweaked his ankle.
“I don’t think it’ll be a serious long-term injury,” Cignetti said about McCormick.
- Maine played without Fagnano, an All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team choice this past spring, for the final three quarters after he departed with an injury.
Black Bears coach Nick Charlton said Fagnano had a high-ankle injury.
- Cignetti said he’d like for JMU to clean up its penalty issues.
The Dukes had eight penalties for 77 yards on Saturday in their win, and as Cignetti pointed out, four of the penalties came on defense to extend drives for Maine.
