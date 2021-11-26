Earning a first-round bye in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs could have its advantages for James Madison.
While some teams entering the postseason with six consecutive victories -- all by ten points or more -- may have preferred to simply keep the momentum going, JMU’s week off has allowed the Dukes to address some of the many healthy issues that have plagued them in the second half of the season.
JMU’s string of running back injuries has been well documented and even redshirt sophomore Latrele Palmer, who has played in all 11 games this season, is among the ball carriers banged up.
“He’s been playing on an (injured) foot and a knee,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Palmer. “He’s a guy that needs a break. He’s only been about 70 percent. We need to get some other guys involved too.”
Cignetti specifically included redshirt freshman Austin Douglas as another running back who can use the bye week to get healthy and take some pressure off Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse in the backfield.
Douglas missed three straight games before returning with two carries for 13 yards in the regular-season finale against Towson.
On defense, the Dukes got safety Que Reid back from a late season injury, but Cignetti said a flu bug had also hit the locker room, keeping safety Chris Chukwuneke out of the Towson game and limiting the production of cornerback Greg Ross.
The flu has caused some issues across the sports world in recent weeks, including forcing UNC Wilmington to cancel a men’s basketball game this week. Cignetti said he thought his team was on the back end of dealing with the flu, but the week off for recovery might help the Dukes.
“I think we’re at the tail end of it,” Cignetti said after the Towson game last Saturday. “I think it hit its peak on us Monday and Tuesday.”
CHALLENGE AHEAD
JMU’s first-round bye comes by virtue of being the No. 3 overall seed in the FCS playoff, but the Dukes might not be in for a cake walk when they return to action at Bridgeforth Stadium on Dec. 4. JMU will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Florida A&M (9-2) and Southeastern Louisiana (8-3).
Florida A&M enters the playoffs with an eight-game winning streak and a defense that has allowed just 15 points per game. Southeastern Louisiana, on the other hand, is one of the most dynamic offenses in FCS.
Lions’ quarterback Cole Kelley leads the nation with 4,382 passing yards while completing more than 74 percent of his passes. Kelley also leads SE Louisiana in rushing, with 442 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
“When you go out there you’re going to see a good team every single week,” JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “You’ve got to fight every single week. It’s not like going through the CAA and playing the teams we already know. You’re playing teams from across the whole United States.”
EXPERIENCED COLE
Southeastern Louisiana’s Kelley is the nation’s passing leader, but JMU quarterback Cole Johnson also has a strong case for the title of the best quarterback in FCS with 32 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
Johnson also brings incredible experience to JMU’s playoff run as a sixth-year senior who has a national championship ring from 2016 when he was a backup. Johnson was also the Dukes’ starter during their national semifinal run last spring, when JMU couldn’t hang onto a 24-3 halftime lead against eventual champion Sam Houston.
“I’ve learned just how crucial all the small things are,” Johnson said. “Mistakes multiply in the playoffs. You guys have seen just how close we were against Sam Houston. Not having that lead slip away in the future, we used that as motivation in the summer and I think that was a driving factor for a lot of these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.