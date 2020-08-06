Business as usual, right?
As scheduled months ago, James Madison will open training camp with practice in Harrisonburg today.
It’ll be the first official session since before the Dukes’ FCS national championship game appearance in January. JMU had all 15 of its spring practices scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic and have only reconvened for strength and conditioning drills beginning last month.
The Dukes don’t yet know their Saturday matchups for this coming fall, since their league – the Colonial Athletic Association – decided against playing this season. JMU is forging forward as an FCS independent and is in the process of rebuilding its grid schedule.
There is also no guarantee the NCAA holds FCS postseason, with at least 50 percent of playoff-eligible programs needing to compete this fall.
Aside from the already mentioned unknowns, here are questions that need to be answered as the Dukes begin their training camp.
What Does Practice Look Like?
Typically when second-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti runs a practice, the tempo is quick paced, players fly through drills and there is little time wasted.
There is an established sequential rhythm to practice the players and coaches are accustomed to – stretches followed by positional work before 7-on-7 periods and eventually the team period.
Cignetti will likely keep his practice routine as close to normal as possible for his players, but of course virus safety protocols will be in place.
JMU conducted regular coronavirus tests for its athletes returning to campus over the last month. The latest results showed of the 222 athletes and staff members tested for the virus, only two had positive results – that’s fewer than 1 percent who had the virus.
“The department is committed to closely following medical and safety procedures,” JMU released in a statement Wednesday through assistant athletic director Kevin Warner, “including the NCAA’s return-to-sport guidelines. If at any time it is determined that the department is unable to maintain a safe environment, athletics activities will be halted.”
How Does An Accelerated Quarterback Battle Work?
With no spring practice, JMU has about a month – assuming it can secure games for September – to settle on a quarterback.
Redshirt senior Cole Johnson and redshirt junior Gage Moloney will compete for the job.
“I feel good about the quarterback situation,” Cignetti said last month. “I think both guys are extremely capable of having really good years for us and playing winning football. I have no doubt about it, to be honest with you. It’s not one of my concerns. I spend more time worrying about other positions.”
In a normal year, Johnson and Moloney would’ve likely shared first-team reps starting in the spring, continuing into the summer and until one separated from the other or until the week leading into the opener when the coaching staff had to decide on one. But this isn’t a normal year, so Cignetti and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery will have to figure out ways to evaluate Johnson and Moloney in a shortened sample size.
Who Steps In For Amos?
Wednesday’s announcement from All-American D’Angelo Amos about his decision to enter the transfer portal leaves a void for JMU to fill at safety and punt returner.
The Dukes have great depth at safety. Senior MJ Hampton was Amos’ understudy last year and Hampton might’ve had the most pivotal play of the campaign when he registered an 83-yard interception return for a touchdown against Villanova. Sophomores Chris Chukwuneke and Que Reid have waited to break into one of the two safety spots, too. JMU could look to catch transfer safeties Joe Joe Norwood (Massachusetts) and Jebril Murray (Navy) up to speed on the playbook as well.
Finding a punt returner as good as Amos will be a much harder task.
Which Newcomers Can Help Right Away?
Beyond Norwood, who enrolled at JMU in January, fellow FBS imports wide receiver Scott Bracey (Duke) and center Stanley Hubbard (Connecticut) play positions in need of immediate help.
The Dukes graduated former receivers Brandon Polk and Riley Stapleton, and Polk thrived in his only year with JMU after leaving Penn State. Bracey played in 32 games over the course of his career with the Blue Devils and has similar experience to what Polk had when he arrived to JMU.
Hubbard appeared in four games for UConn last year and started once. The former Rivals.com two-star prospect will have every opportunity to win the starting center job.
True freshman cornerbacks Xavier Cokley, Sam Malignaggi and AJ Webb were all highly recruited and could push for early action considering only senior Wesley McCormick’s role is solidified on the two-deep at corner.
Will JMU Push Ahead Even If The FCS Scraps The Postseason?
This is the elephant in the room.
The Division I Council has until Aug. 21 to decide whether or not the FCS postseason will be held if 50 percent of playoff-eligible programs are still planning to play by then. If either the FCS falls below the 50 percent threshold or the D-I Council decides the FCS playoffs won’t be held, JMU will still be left with a decision to make.
“Decisions about sport seasons will continue to align with NCAA Championship calendars,” the statement from Warner read.
But if there’s no plan for the FCS to move its postseason to the spring and JMU has crafted a schedule its capable of playing – maybe with multiple contests against FBS foes paying the Dukes for their visit – an argument could be made that it’s worth still attempting to play in the fall. The NCAA controls the postseason, but not the regular season.
