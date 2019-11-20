Bridgewater College completed an undefeated regular season and clinched the school’s first conference championship in 14 years, meaning there is more football to be played for the area’s Division III program.
The Eagles, 10-0 and ranked No. 20 in the nation, will take on Delaware Valley (9-1), the champions of the Middle Atlantic Conference.
“I’m just excited about the opportunity,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “I tell the coaches that when you are in the postseason, every game is a bowl game. So we are going to try to do some things to make this fun for our kids. I never take it for granted. At a meeting I wore a hat my wife bought in 2000 before Bridgewater’s first ever playoff game. I still have that hat and I’m going to wear it this week. There’s a story behind that hat and I told the kids to get ready to tell their story and work hard to make it a good one.”
Here are five things to know before Saturday’s game:
1. This Is Not A Typical Game
Playoff football comes back to Bridgewater for the first time since 2005 when the Eagles play host to Delaware Valley for a noon kickoff. Because of NCAA protocols and the expected size of the crowd, it’s not exactly business as usual on game day. Reservations for Mapp Field tailgating spaces became available to reserve for $20 today at noon, and anyone tailgating in that lot will need a game ticket. Tickets for adults are $10 and children $6. Mapp Field opens for tailgating Saturday at 9 a.m. while stadium gates open at 10 a.m. Advance ticket purchase is available today between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and between noon and 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Nininger Hall lobby.
2. A Stiff Challenge Awaits
Delaware Valley coach Duke Greco is in his sixth season as the head man at his alma mater and he’s turned Aggies into a powerhouse with a 57-12 record during that time. Delaware Valley is 9-1 this season and ranked No. 9 in the nation. The Aggies lone loss was in four overtimes to Wesley, another playoff team and a potential second-round opponent for whichever team wins the game in Bridgewater this weekend. DVU comes in winners of eight straight.
3. The Aggies Are Built From Brick
The school’s Northeastern Pennsylvania location has allowed Greco and his staff to recruit New Jersey heavily, and they’ve had particular success in the Jersey Shore township of Brick. A handful of the team’s best players are graduates of Brick Memorial High School. That includes quarterback Anthony Fontana, who has thrown for the 2081 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The defense is loaded with Brick products, most noticeably sophomore defensive lineman Michael Nobile, who has 26.5 tackles for a loss, including 10 sacks.
4. It Could Be A Defensive Struggle
Bridgewater is allowing just 11.7 points per game, a mark that is far and away the best in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. But Delaware Valley is actually slightly better in that category holding opponents to just 10.3 points per game. Bridgewater has been a bit of a bend-don’t-break team at times this year, allowing 271 yards per game, but the Aggies have almost completely shut their opposition down, giving up 182.5 yards a contest. The Aggies are dominant against the run, giving up just two scores on the ground all season.
5. This Is A Rare Meeting
While Bridgewater has more recent history with some other members of the MAC, this is just the second meeting between the Eagles and the Aggies. Delaware Valley won the previous contest in 1963. Bridgewater has played several other MAC schools during Clark’s 25-year tenure as head coach. Most recently, the Eagles have split a series with Stevenson over the past two seasons. The Mustangs are the lone common opponent this season. Bridgewater won at Stevenson, 37-22, on Sept. 14. Delaware Valley beat Stevenson at home, 28-21, a week later.
