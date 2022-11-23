BRIDGEWATER — With a new, well-respected head coach and an influx of talent returning to the court this season, the Bridgewater College women's basketball team has won four straight to get off to a hot start.
With a veteran coach in the collegiate ranks and only five upperclassmen, the Eagles are unbeaten so far this season with wins over Mary Baldwin, Maryville, Centre and Randolph. They return to action on Sunday at home against non-conference opponent Wilson at 5:30 p.m.
The young team is led by first-year head coach Stephanie Flamini, who formerly coached at Guilford for 18 years and is a former Old Dominion Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.
Flamini said she’s raised the bar for the Eagles.
And so far, they’ve been up to the challenge.
“We’re not perfect by any means,” Flamini said. “We’re going to make mistakes because we’re young, but they work really hard to bounce back and be a team.”
Through the first few games, Flamini has learned that her team is not afraid of failure, has a great work ethic and is very smart, she said.
“They’ve caught on to everything I’ve thrown at them very quickly,” Flamini said. “They’re very competitive and that can be good and bad because sometimes, we’re all really competitive and there’s an edge sometimes if something goes wrong. … I would say overall, they’re just a great group of people. You just have to know how they operate.”
Coming off earning third-team All-ODAC honors last year, graduate student Erika Nettles is looking to add to her success. Early in the season, she said the team has focused on adjusting to Flamini’s coaching style.
The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 ODAC) were looking for a head coach who saw their potential and wanted to be there. According to Nettles, Flamini has brought a lot of promise to Bridgewater and has the program set up for success.
“She’s coming in and she’s really providing us with that inspiration to be able to have this hope, even with so much that’s been unknown so far,” Nettles said. “For us as team players, it’s really great to see that.”
Nettles joked that her teammates call her “grandma,” referring to how she’s one of the oldest on the team.
Having played in the ODAC for five years now, Nettles is able to share her experiences with the younger players.
“It pushes my role up just a little bit,” Nettles said. “I’ve been here and been in their shoes, not once but going on five years. I think what they need is someone who sees the potential, someone who’s been through the ups and downs, the highs and lows and the struggle of what it is to just come on a college team and how to play.”
Sophomore guard Reagan Maynard is in her second season at BC. The Greensboro, N.C., native played in 25 games in her rookie season and notched a season-high nine points in a win over Ferrum.
Maynard said she has loved working with Flamini and enjoys the energy she brings.
“She’s funny, but she knows when to pull us in and get us serious,” Maynard said. “She’s just been great to work with.”
Last year, Maynard said her focus was figuring out where she needed to fit in game by game. She ended up playing in multiple positions, ultimately being at point guard the most.
Her ability to be versatile last year has helped her at the start of this season.
“That really gave me confidence coming into this year and having to step into that role while we’ve had a lot of injuries,” Maynard said. “It’s definitely helped me going into this year.”
There are a number of local names on the Bridgewater roster, too, with senior guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) and junior forward Jaden Alsberry (Strasburg) both returning as starters while Abby Branner (Spotswood) returns to the game as a sophomore and Jay Garcia (Harrisonburg) makes her freshman debut.
As the season carries on, Flamini said they’re focusing on one game at a time. There’s still a lot they have to learn to get where they want to be.
Flamini said they need to win, even when they aren’t playing their best.
And they've done a good job of that thus far.
“That’s what we’re doing,” Flamini said. “Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win as many games as possible and try to get to the championship and win a championship. We’re all locked into that, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves and we need to stay grounded and focus on each game as it comes.”
