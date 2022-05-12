Isabella Peterson boiled it down to two words when asked about the key to beating Connecticut a second time when 10th-ranked James Madison and the No. 20 Huskies meet Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament.
"Sydney Watson."
Just like Peterson, Watson is a Marylander and All-American attacker leading her team into the crucial postseason matchup in Baltimore. Opening draw at Loyola University is set for 7 p.m. and could quite possibly feature Peterson and Watson going face-to-face.
“Sydney Watson, she dominates the draw,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “She gets a lot of shots in the game and she’s hungry. They have a couple of other players, but we have the experience. We have them on tape. We can see the way they move in conjunction with the way we take away space. So I’m excited for the rematch.”
Both are prolific scorers. Peterson ranks sixth in the nation with 68 goals. Watson has found the back of the net 58 times. But neither can score if their team doesn't have the ball and Watson, a member of the U.S. National Team, has been exceptional at winning possession.
Watson has won 157 draws this season, or more than nine per game. Peterson, who has won the draw 92 times this season, shares those duties with Rachel Matey, who also has 92 wins heading into the tournament.
“The first thing I was thinking when the game came on the board was going against Sydney Watson on the draw,” Peterson said. “She’s a really great draw specialist and really great at what she does. So we need to lock in on the scouting report. Last game was more mental on the draw, placement on the circle. So we’ll have to go back and look at that.”
But recently the Dukes have had Watson's number. After scoring four goals and winning eight draws against JMU in 2019, she was limited to one goal and five draw control wins over the next two meetings.
That included JMU's 13-7 victory in February when the Dukes held Watson to a single goal and as a team won the draw battle 13-11.
Despite the earlier success against UConn, JMU expects a fight from the Huskies this time around.
“UConn is a very gritty team,” senior attacker Kasey Knobloch said. “They always have been. I don’t think it matters what your ranking is or your record. No matter what they are, you are still phenomenal if you are making it into the NCAA Tournament. We know they are going to play us tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.