It’s been a big week for Longwood assistant coach Ronnie Thomas, but even as the Lancers prepare for their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since moving to Division I, there hasn’t been a lot of time for the former Bridgewater College standout to celebrate.
“I’m trying to navigate different waters with everyone here,” Thomas, who graduated from BC in 2014 as the Eagles’ all-time leader in steals and among the school’s best-ever point guards, said. “We’ve got to take advantage of the season we’ve had and the momentum we have.”
Under fourth-year coach Griff Aldrich, Longwood is enjoying its best season ever, now 26-6 and awaiting its NCAA Tournament seed after winning the Big South regular season and tournament titles.
Even though the Big South was one of the first conferences to crown a champion, it hasn’t given the Lancers any extra time to relax before Selection Sunday. Longwood lacks the money and resources of the high-major conference powerhouse likely to await the Lancers in their March Madness debut.
So extra work falls on assistant coaches such as Thomas as Longwood tries to maximize the exposure in terms of recruiting, fundraising and fan relations.
“It’s the first time in the history of the school, so social media is going crazy,” Thomas said. “There are alums from everywhere reaching out. We don’t have any more gear to give away. Also the transfer portal is starting to open up in Division I. From a program standpoint, it’s about how do you capitalize on this moment?”
Oh, and the Lancers have at least one more game to get ready for. Longwood won’t know its opponent until Sunday, but scouting has already begun. The Lancers are likely to be a No. 14 or 15 seed when the bracket is revealed, which means each assistant coach has a handful of potential No. 2 and 3 seeds to take a preliminary look at.
But those who know Thomas say preparation for the actual basketball game is second nature to the former Bridgwater player.
“What stood out was the hours of time he spent coming into our offices, just wanting to watch film and talk X’s and O’s,” said Don Burgess, the current Harrisonburg High School coach who also coached Thomas at Bridgewater. “You get kids at the college level that are students of the game and watch film when required. Ronnie would come and watch film on his own. We always knew he was a student of the game and had aspirations of being a coach.”
Thomas played professionally in Ireland before getting into coaching and working as an assistant at Guilford College. Aldrich also had a background in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, home to Bridgewater and Guilford, playing at Hampden-Sydney then spending a year as an assistant there before becoming a corporate attorney in Texas.
Aldrich returned to college basketball in 2016 and this summer looked back to the ODAC to nab Thomas as an assistant coach. Thomas helped Guilford to multiple postseason appearances, which has helped in terms of preparing for the Lancers’ next game. But getting ready for one the world’s most popular sporting events is also different in a lot of ways.
“Fortunately I had some experience that helped prepare me,” Thomas said. “We went to the NCAA Tournament twice at Guilford and went to the elite eight one of those years. But to be here in the biggest money maker for the NCAA, it’s just a larger event. When it hits, that’s a celebration point. But when you win (the Big South), then it’s like OK, we have a lot to do now.”
