When John Phillips was playing golf for Bridgewater College, earning All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors four times and leading the Eagles to the NCAA Division III championship tournament in 2010, he knew he wanted to be a college golf coach.
He also was realistic enough to wonder if that was a viable career path. Fast forward a dozen years and it worked out for Phillips, who earlier this month was named the head coach of the Maryland Terrapins.
“I knew I wanted to get into it, but I didn’t see it as a realistic opportunity,” said Phillips, a Richmond native. “All of the coaches in Virginia had been at their schools for a really long time. Most did not have assistants. I didn’t see an entryway into the profession, but I knew I wanted to be in golf. I kind of got lucky to some degree, but that’s every opportunity, right? You need a little luck.”
At Bridgewater, the Eagles coach at the time was Leroy Williams, a BC professor who volunteered his time with the golf program. Knowing that, Phillips wondered if the best way to find a career in the sport was to become a club pro. So he called VCU coach Matt Ball, having been friends with Ball’s sons growing up.
Ball told him to forget working at a country club, lest he spend his days listening to complaints from members and stocking shelves in the pro shop. If Phillips really wanted to be on the course and help improve young golfers’ games, coaching was the way to go.
So Ball convinced VCU to add a graduate assistant position. Phillips spent four seasons with the Rams with VCU winning three Atlantic 10 titles. In 2016 he took an assistant coaching job at Virginia, where there was continued success with the Cavaliers finishing 10th in the nation during his first season.
That all prepared him for a Division I head coaching job. Phillips knew he wanted to stay in the mid-Atlantic region where he had family and recruiting ties. When the Maryland job opened up, he talked to his wife about it. She said she wanted to sleep on the move, then awoke an hour later saying she was on board.
“About two years ago, I really decided I wanted to be a head coach,” Phillips said. “We sat down and being a college golf coach is kind of a defined number of opportunities. Where do we want to be and what are we willing to do? Where do we want to live? Maryland was top of the list.”
It turned out Phillips was also on top of the Terps' list as they offered him the job.
"John is a rising star in the golf world," Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said upon Phillips’ hiring. "He knows the region as well as anyone having heavily recruited the DMV for more than a decade. John has a winning pedigree, having been to the NCAA Championships in each of his last eight seasons at Virginia and VCU. John is incredibly organized and has a plan to return Maryland men's golf to the national stage.”
Now Phillips is ready to build something at Maryland, where the Terrapins finished third in the Big Ten last year.
“I love College Park,” Phillips said. “We’ve got great facilities. A golf course right across the street. The Big Ten Conference got better last week adding Southern Cal and UCLA. When I saw Coach (Jason) Rodenhaver was retiring, I knew it was something I’d want to go after. I was fortunate enough to get the job and couldn’t be more excited.”
