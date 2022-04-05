As Minor League Baseball prepares to kickoff its season this week, many former James Madison baseball players are getting ready to get back on the field.
Here’s a look at where they’ll be to start the season:
Kevin Kelly - Right-Handed Pitcher - Akron Rubberducks (Cleveland Guardians, Double-A)
Kelly, who’s entering his third season of minor league baseball, was assigned to the Akron Rubberducks, the highest-level he’s reached in his career.
The Springfield, Va., native spent last season with the Lake County Captains, the Guardians High-A affiliate. He tossed 56 innings across 40 games, logging a 4.66 ERA, seven saves, 81 strikeouts and just eight walks out of the bullpen.
Kelly was drafted in the 19th round by Cleveland following his junior season at JMU after he posted 94 strikeouts through 15 starts as the Dukes’ Friday night starter.
The right-hander logged a career 3.37 ERA with 207 strikeouts and only 48 walks during his three seasons at JMU.
Shelton Perkins - Right-Handed Pitcher - Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles, Double-A)
Perkins is shooting through the minor league ranks after being selected in the 16th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.
The 5-foot-10-inch, 215-pound right-handed pitcher boasts a minor league career 2.72 ERA, including a 1.93 ERA during his 10 game stint with the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds to start the 2021 campaign.
Perkins earned a promotion from Single A to High A last season and shined in Aberdeen, logging 21.1 innings out of the bullpen, recording 24 strikeouts in 17 appearances. He’ll start this season in Double A, his fourth level since joining the Orioles farm system three years ago.
The Leland, N.C., native played two seasons at JMU after transferring from East Carolina, but was effective out of the bullpen. Perkins logged a 3.08 ERA in his two seasons, recording 106 strikeouts and walked just 30 batters.
Nick Robertson - Right-Handed Pitcher - Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers, Double-A)
Robertson is back with the Tulsa Drillers for the second-straight season after making 39 appearances, including one start, last season with the organization.
The Roanoke, Va., native was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers and has spent all of his time in their minor league system.
Robertson logged 63 strikeouts over 58.2 innings last season with the Drillers, posting a 3.53 ERA.
In 2019, the right-handed pitcher spent time with the Ogden Raptors and the Dodgers Arizona League affiliate, recording a 1.65 ERA in a combined 16 outings.
While spending two seasons with the Dukes, Robertson was dominant on the mound. He posted a career 1.38 ERA over 58.2 innings while striking out 87 batters out of the bullpen.
Dan Goggin - Right-Handed Pitcher - Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets, Double-A)
Goggin spent time at three different minor league levels last season in the New York Mets system, finishing in Double-A. He made one appearance at Single-A before logging two outings in High-A and then finished with eight games pitched in Double-A.
The Philadelphia native logged scoreless outings in Single-A and High-A, but allowed 19 earned runs in eight outings in Double-A.
Goggin holds a career 4.80 ERA through 26 career appearances and 54.1 innings. He returns to Binghamton to start the 2022 campaign.
The right-handed pitcher was drafted in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the New York Mets after posting 27 strikeouts across 24.2 innings in his final season at JMU.
Kyle Hayes - Catcher - Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals, High-A)
Hayes, who graduated from JMU in 2020, landed on his first affiliated minor league roster after signing a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals over the offseason.
After going undrafted in 2020, Hayes played the 2021 season with the Great Falls Voyagers, an independent baseball team in the Pioneer League. Hayes logged a .275 batting average with 12 RBIs and four home runs in his first professional season.
The Vienna, Va., native was a career .204 hitter at JMU, but jumped out to a hot start in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the season. He logged five hits, four runs, three RBIs and two home runs in just five games played during his senior season.
Hayes starred behind the plate in his final full season at JMU, throwing out 14 runners on the base paths and logging a perfect fielding percentage during the 2019 season.
Brandon Withers - Right-Handed Pitcher - Oakland Athletics Minor League System
Withers has been in the Oakland Athletics minor league system since being selected in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
The Manassas, Va., native has not been assigned to a minor league team yet, but he started last season in extended spring training before playing with the Lansing Lugnuts, the Oakland Athletics’ High-A affiliate.
He boasts a 3.93 career ERA in his minor league career, recording 175 strikeouts through 167 innings.
Withers was the Dukes’ Friday night starter in his final season in Harrisonburg, tossing 53.2 innings with 46 strikeouts and a 6.71 ERA.
Jake Lowery - Manager - Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals, Low-A)
After spending last season as the manager of the Washington Nationals Gulf Coast League team, Lowery earned a promotion to coach the Fredericksburg Nationals, the major league team’s Low-A affiliate.
Lowery spent nine seasons as a minor league player, five with the Cleveland Guardians organization and his final four with the Nationals.
The Midlothian, Va., native made it as high as Triple-A during the 2018 season, making 45 plate appearances with a .250 batting average. He last played with the Harrisburg Senators, Washington’s Double-A affiliate, in 2019.
Lowery starred for the Dukes during his time in Harrisonburg, being named an All-American by six different college baseball publications and won the 2011 Coleman Company-Johnny Bench Award as college’s baseball’s top catcher his junior season.
During his final campaign as a Duke, Lowery batted .359 with 24 home runs and 22 doubles before being selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth round.
