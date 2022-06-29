FREDERICKSBURG — Soon after Jake Lowery was drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of James Madison, he looked around his first minor league assignment and was interested in coaching.
He wasn’t ready to pursue that quite yet — going on to play 10 years in minor league baseball, appearing in 462 games with eight different farm teams — but the thought was in his head.
It was there for good reason, too.
Lowery’s father, Tim, coached Richmond-area high school baseball for 30 years and the younger baseball mind practically grew up on the baseball field. It was just a matter of time before he entered the coaching ranks.
“One of the things we always talked about whenever I was done playing I just wanted to do what he was doing,” Lowery said. “It was something that I gravitated towards.”
The former JMU standout catcher entered the world of coaching last season as the manager of the Washington Nationals’ Florida Complex League team, one of the lowest levels of affiliated baseball. This season, he’s at the helm of the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Single-A team of the 2019 World Series champions.
Lowery’s baseball career wasn’t a straightforward path to becoming a manager, but one that took twists and turns along the way. He was traded from the then-Cleveland Indians to the Nationals half way into his professional baseball career and also released, promoted and demoted during his tenure, too.
His playing career met a crossroads when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, canceling the minor league baseball season with it in 2020. That year, Lowery was slated to be a player/coach with Fredericksburg, but when there wasn’t a season, it was a sign that his playing days were done.
Soon after, Lowery found himself still in baseball, just this time mentoring younger players in the FCL as a manager.
“I wanted to play 10 years at least and see where I was at and that was the message with COVID,” Lowery said. “I did my 10 years and then I was like, ‘All right, let’s move onto something else. Let’s get paid year round like a normal person.’”
During his time in the FCL, Lowery was able to coach Nationals catching prospect Steven Williams, who’s now with him in Fredericksburg this summer.
“He’s a great manager,” Williams said. “He’s still got a lot of player left in him, so he understands what it’s like to be a minor league baseball player and the grind of it.”
Williams said Lowery has worked on the receiving part of catching, as well as when to frame pitches and when to just catch the ball.
Lowery, who won the Johnny Bench Award at JMU for being the best college catcher, is able to help Williams just as other minor league coaches helped him.
Not only is Lowery mentoring players, but he’s learning from other coaches each day, including his father, who won one state title, three regional crowns and 11 district regular season championships during his coaching career.
“I think this is something that was in my blood,” Lowery said.
Lowery said he talks to his father daily about coaching, seeking advice on different situations.
The Richmond-area native is close to home again, just down I-95 in Fredericksburg, pursuing a dream that he was inspired to do by his father.
For Lowery, who made it as high as Triple-A as a player, coaching might be his ticket to the major leagues.
“This is exactly what I wanted to do, man,” Lowery said. “I didn’t make it to the big leagues as a player, I’m on my route to try to make it as a coach or manager.”
