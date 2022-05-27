Just over a week after entering the transfer portal, former James Madison linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey found a new home for his final season of college football.
Tucker-Dorsey, an FCS All-American with the Dukes and arguably the most coveted player in the transfer portal for the past week, committed to Texas on Friday afternoon in a social media post.
The Norfolk native took official visits to Texas and UCF earlier in the week and picked the Longhorns over the Knights. Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas A&M were among the other schools that extended an offer.
Tucker-Dorsey, a 5-foot-10, 214-pound redshirt junior that had 116 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four interceptions last season, joins cornerback Wesley McCormick (West Virginia) and safety Messiah Russell (Hampton) as former Dukes to find a new school after entering the transfer portal.
