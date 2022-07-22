For former James Madison offensive lineman Casey Kroll, his relationship with the Dukes’ offensive line coach during his tenure in Harrisonburg was different.
Kroll, who played for the Dukes from 2011-2015, created a special bond with JMU assistant coach Jamal Powell while he suited up in the purple and gold. Their relationship stretched after Kroll’s playing career ended and Powell helped jumpstart his coaching career.
Shortly after Kroll graduated from JMU, he stayed on staff to work under Powell during the Dukes’ run for the FCS national championship in 2016. From there, the duo stuck together for stops at Lamar and SMU, but things quickly changed.
Powell was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder that attacks the nervous system, a few months into his coaching stint at SMU. It sidelined Powell, resulting in the coach losing about 100 pounds and his fine motor skills started to deteriorate.
As Powell went through it, Kroll started to see a need for an organization to help coaches and their families when they are going through medical situations. Powell was later diagnosed with colon cancer that eventually spread to his stomach and before he died, Kroll went to his former coach and co-worker to ask for his blessing to use his story for the foundation in the young coach’s mind.
Powell approved it and since his death, Kroll has been working toward building an organization, The Big Man foundation, to honor his former coach and to help others and their families.
“Research shows that coaches are some of the most impactful relationships that young people have throughout their entire lives,” Kroll said. “More than teachers and friends, they have a huge influence on young people.”
The foundation began with awarding grants to families in need which could help pay for medical bills or everyday things like laundry services and grocery shopping.
Kroll said that the foundation was received positively from coaches, but now not only are they working to be reactive to coaches needs, but also to be proactive in encouraging coaches to take a moment to make sure they are healthy.
The foundation is working to encourage coaches to give their staff a day off to go to the doctor and make sure that they don’t put their own health on the back burner.
“There is kind of a stigma on athletic coaching that like you don't get sick, you don't miss work,” Kroll said. “It doesn't make any sense because it’s a wellness industry. But just kind of ending that stigma and giving coaches the opportunity to make sure that they're healthy.”
Kroll said he was looking forward to getting the wellness initiative kicked off, hoping to possibly catch a health problem before it’s too late.
“We might catch a heart attack or something before it happens and save a life,” Kroll said. “And that's what's really kind of cool to think about. We have an awesome opportunity to make a real positive change.”
The foundation has multiple former JMU players on its board and others are involved in helping spread the word to more in the coaching community. Former JMU offensive lineman and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Aaron Stinne is on the organization’s board and so is national championship winning quarterback Bryan Schor.
Kroll said he didn’t have to recruit Stinne and Schor to hop on board with the foundation, rather they joined once they saw what he was doing and wanted to help.
“As soon as I launched it, they were like ‘This is awesome, we loved coach Powell and we want to be involved,’” Kroll said. “It was really cool to have them want to be a part of it and have the support of my former teammates and just have the support from the JMU community in general.”
The same can be said for former JMU wide receiver Blaine Stewart, who now serves as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Stewart, who grew up in a football household with father being the head coach at West Virginia, immediately wanted to help out after seeing Kroll’s social media posts about the foundation. He now serves as an ambassador for the foundation, using his connections in sports to get the organization and its message in front of as many coaches as he can.
The former wideout is excited to see how the foundation can grow in the future, but has already seen how big of an impact it has made while honoring the life of a former JMU assistant coach.
“The coaching umbrella is so big, it can lead to so much positive influence from one small foundation that people might not even realize what exactly it's going to,” Stewart said, “but when you hear the success stories of helping people … that is what makes this foundation so important.”
