Before Andrew Adair entered the transfer portal, he was a little worried about how it was going to go. He had heard about some players getting “stuck” in the portal, not receiving any offers and didn’t want that to be him.
After his paperwork went through, the former Liberty offensive lineman’s phone started to light up. Adair then quickly realized that he wasn't going to end up with the worst case scenario he had heard about.
Within five or 10 minutes of officially being in the transfer portal, Adair had almost 100 direct messages.
His time in the portal was almost as quick, announcing his decision to leave the Flames via social media on Wednesday, receiving an offer from James Madison that night and was on a visit in Harrisonburg on Thursday afternoon.
Adair watched the Dukes’ spring practice from the sideline and less than 24 hours later, he announced his decision to commit to JMU on Friday morning through Twitter.
“It definitely went a little fast,” Adiar said of the transfer process. “I definitely think God showed me what was best for me, it presented itself quickly. I felt right about it, my parents thought it was a good idea, so why wait.”
Adair adds depth to the JMU offensive line, which has been thin at times this spring with players missing practice due to offseason procedures. He played in eight games this past season with the Flames and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he joins the Dukes in the fall.
The Warrenton, Va., native was recruited by JMU out of high school, but he elected to pick Liberty at the time. But when the JMU coaches showed up in his messages this time around, it was almost like they picked up where they left off.
Adair talked with Dukes’ offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski and head coach Curt Cignetti at length. When he was on his visit, Adair said after a meeting with Cignetti, his dad looked and said, “If this is what you want, go for it.”
When Cignetti walked back in the room after looking for a calendar during their conversation, Adair told the fourth-year JMU head coach to get the process started on transferring to the Dukes.
Adair said Cignetti “lit up” when he told him he was ready to be a Duke.
“I knew what I wanted and JMU checked all the boxes,” Adair said. “The coaching staff was so welcoming, it just felt right. I saw what I needed to see and I felt like I definitely made the right decision.”
JMU isn’t a stranger to Adair and his family. His sister, Caitlyn, is currently a junior and his best friend from home is redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyler Negron.
“It felt like home,” Adair said.
Adair added that the offensive playbook shouldn’t take too long to adjust to since the Dukes and Flames run similar systems.
One thing that stuck out to Adair at JMU’s practice? Wroblewski’s intensity working with the offensive linemen as Adair watched from the side.
“It was great to see coach Wrobo’s intensity at practice,” Adair said. “It got me fired up. I’m excited.”
