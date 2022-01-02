Canon Secord, a Turner Ashby graduate who has excelled at Bridgewater College for the past four years, is headed to play for his father at James Madison.
As Steve Secord enters his 30th season coaching the JMU men's tennis program, he will have his son, Canon, on the roster as a graduate transfer in 2022-23.
Canon Secord was one of three athletes that the Dukes announced part of their latest signing class, joining prep seniors Julian Lozano and Aathreya Mahesh.
"We have a solid group of signees to help usher our program into the Sun Belt Conference," Steve Secord said in a statement on the school's website. "These three guys are exactly the type of student-athletes we look for. They all love JMU and the sport of tennis. They are smart, great competitors, look to improve every day and are going to be awesome representatives of JMU tennis."
Lozano comes to the Dukes from Humboldt School in San Jose, Costa Rica and has won a total of three International Tennis Federation championships.
"Julian's international tennis experience is going to translate well to the college level," Steve Secord said. "Julian is the type of competitor who is going to learn and improve every time he steps on the court. I can't wait to have him join."
As for Mahesh, who comes from Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in Waxhaw, N.C., he was the 2020 Conference of Independent Schools Athletic Association Player of the Year and went undefeated in his singles matches as a junior.
"Aathreya has steadily improved as a player and competitor," Steve Secord said. "He's a great guy to be around, competes in a lot of tournaments and we're fortunate to have him join us. Aathreya's just starting to scratch the surface of potential in his game and I'm excited to help him transition into a solid collegiate player."
It's the addition of Canon Secord that is most notable locally as the former Knights standout comes to JMU after a decorated career at the Division III level with Bridgewater. He finished his BC career as a two-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year and ranks No. 1 in singles and double wins.
Canon Secord is a two-time first-team All-ODAC singles selection and a three-time first-team all-state honoree. He went 13-0 in singles matches in 2021.
"Canon will finish this spring as probably the most successful men's tennis player in the history of Bridgewater College," Steve Secord said. "His collegiate experience, along with his competitiveness put into our daily training, are going to raise his game to another level. Canon works extremely hard and I am really looking forward to having him in the program and how far he can develop his game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.