The connection between Zach Hatter and Aviwe Mahlong was almost instant.
Mahlong had just moved to the Valley from his native South Africa and enrolled at Eastern Mennonite School, joining the highly-successful basketball team in the process.
Hatter was the team’s best player, but he quickly became friends with his new teammate.
“It’s just two guys cut from the same cloth really,” said Chad Seibert, who coached the Flames at the time and is part of Mahlong’s host family. “It was kind of crazy how quickly and how well they hit it off.”
Hatter was one of, if not the first, people to become friends with Mahlong when he arrived in Harrisonburg in 2018. From there, he introduced Mahlong to others, making sure he wasn’t lonely, Mahlong said.
“When I first arrived, he made sure I sat with him at lunch, at homecoming events at our school or any other events that we'd have,” Mahlong said. “He made sure that I was right by him. He really took me in.”
The duo played together at EMS for one season, but it was a memorable one as they led the Flames to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III championship game at Virginia State. After that, Hatter graduated and attended Liberty University, while Mahlong carried the torch during his senior season.
After a year at Liberty, Hatter decided to transfer to Bridgewater and join the men’s basketball team after catching the eye of Steve Enright at an open gym at EMS. Mahlong eventually went to Division II Millersville University, but after the team’s season was canceled to COVID-19 last season, he transferred to Eastern Mennonite University.
Now, the friends are just miles apart while in school and on Wednesday night, they’ll be on the same court for the first time since the state championship game. But this time, they’ll be opponents, not teammates.
It was bound to happen with both of them in the same conference and when Hatter transferred to Bridgewater and Mahlong moved to EMU, it was the first thing both of them thought of.
“That's the first thing I thought about I was like, ‘Yeah, I can't wait until we play,’” Mahlong said.
“That's obviously the first thing you think of Bridgewater because there's the rivalry there,” Hatter added.
Though it’ll be the first time the two will play in a competitive game against each other, they battled every day in practice for a year at EMS.
Practices were spirited and trash talk was a commonplace in the matchups, Hatter said. There would sometimes even be an argument on who gets to guard Hatter, Mahlong or Hatter’s brother, Drew, Mahlong said.
“I think it made both of us better,” Hatter said of the daily competition with Mahlong at practice. “Honestly it developed our friendship to just being able to go at each other over then as soon as practice is over, you're still best buds and able to hang out and talk about it and just laugh about everything.”
The pair of friends know each other well on the court, but also off the court. Whether Hatter went over to hang out with Mahlong or Mahlong went to the Hatter household, they spent hours together, bonding over video games after practice.
Their bond is tight, almost like a pair of brothers, Seibert said.
Seibert, who’s now an assistant coach at Mary Baldwin, said Hatter and Mahlong are like his sons. He equated Wednesday’s game at Bridgewater to the game his two daughters played against each other earlier this year.
“Where do I sit?” Seibert said. “Do I sit right at half court and try to clap equally?”
Since Seibert also coaches at a local Division III program, he’s faced off against Mahlong and EMU this season. The game was similar to the one Mahlong and Hatter will face off in since the bond is strong between Seibert and Mahlong, too.
The game brought out the best in Mahlong, recording his first 20-point performance of the season, leading the Royals over Mary Baldwin in a tight matchup.
“He had the biggest game of his college career, of course, against me,” Seibert said. “There’s people that love to win and there's people that hate to lose. When you get two people that hate to lose going against each other, you expect a war. That’s what it was when he and I were going against each other and that's what I expect when he and Zach go against each other.”
Seibert might not be able to make the game on Wednesday as Mary Baldwin has its own contest scheduled, but he said he’s not going to check his phone after the game. Instead, he’s going to put the game on his TV and watch his former players battle it out, pretending it’s still live.
During the game, Hatter and Mahlong most likely will match up with each other and when that happens, Mahlong has one thing on his mind — stopping Hatter.
“If I’m guarding Zach, my goal is to not let him score,” Mahlong said. “Whenever I'm guarding him, that's all I'm thinking about is, ‘Zach cannot score on you.’”
For Hatter, he expects the game to be like any other, focused on winning, but he knows the matchup with Mahlong will bring the best play out of both of them.
“We both are super competitive, so neither one of us wants to lay down at the challenge,” Hatter said. “It’s gonna be fun to see. I'll pull the best out of him, hopefully the best out of me and it’ll be a lot of fun.”
