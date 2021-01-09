The national title game for college football was played in Florida on Monday night between two schools several hundred miles from Virginia.
But Ohio State and Alabama have several ties to the Commonwealth.
The associate head coach and defensive line coach for the Buckeyes is Larry Johnson, the former coach at T.C. Williams High in Alexandria. Johnson is a North Carolina native who played at Elizabeth City State University.
Last year he coached defender Chase Young, who was a rookie standout this year for Washington. Eight future first-round picks in the NFL have played for Johnson.
“I’m a relationship guy and I think in order to get the best out of your players you have to develop relationships,” Johnson said on the Ohio State athletic website. “I’m also a teacher. I like to teach the basic fundamentals of football. I want guys who are fundamentally sound and have the ability to play fast and to play relentless.”
Johnson was at T.C. Williams in 1992-93 and also coached high school football in Maryland.
Another football coach at T.C. Williams brought fame to the school: the late Herman Boone, who was portrayed in the movie "Remember The Titans" by Denzel Washington.
That team won the state title in Virginia in the 1971. T.C. Williams won the title game against Andrew Lewis of Salem in southwest Virginia. A member of that Andrew Lewis team was Billy Sample, who later played baseball for JMU and in the Major Leagues as an outfielder.
Two juniors linebackers from Virginia with Ohio State this season are Teradja Mitchell of Virginia Beach and K'Vaughan Pope, from Dinwiddie High.
Mitchell is a product of Bishop Sullivan Catholic in Virginia Beach and was one of the top linebackers in the country in high school. He was a scholar-athlete in 2018 and 2019 for Ohio State and made the all-academic team in the Big Ten Conference in 2019.
Pope has played in five games and has two tackles for the Buckeyes this season.
At Dinwiddie, he was also a running back and slot receiver for coach Billy Mills and rushed for 1,043 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in 2016 as his school made the 4A state-title contest.
The safeties/special teams coordinator for Ohio State is Matt Barnes, who was a coach at West Virginia Wesleyan in 2010-11. Barnes is a graduate of Division III Salisbury of Maryland.
Holmon Wiggins, a former assistant at Virginia Tech, is the wide receivers' coach at Alabama. He had the same role for the Hokies from 2015-18 and worked with Cam Phillips, who became the school leader in catches and receiving yards.
Phillips, part of the practice squad roster briefly for Carolina this year in the NFL, and Young of Washington are both products of powerhouse DeMatha Catholic High in Maryland.
Alabama associate head coach/running backs Charles Huff was a captain for the team at Hampton University in southeast Virginia in 2005.
Alabama line coach Kyle Flood is a former assistant at Delaware of the CAA and Hofstra, a former CAA member which dropped football about 12 years ago.
The game ended too late for this edition. For more, check dnronline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.